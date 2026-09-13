How to Watch the 2026 Emmy Awards? Date, Time and Streaming Details
Sept. 13 2026, Published 12:01 p.m. ET
The 78th Emmy Awards are ready to crack open the trophy vault.
For the 2026 Emmy Awards, NBCUniversal and the Television Academy tapped Jesse Collins Entertainment to produce the upcoming ceremony. Jesse Collins and his team have worked on the Emmy Awards telecast for four consecutive editions, starting with the 75th Emmy Awards in January 2024.
"Our focus is on delivering an Emmys broadcast that feels current, creative, and reflective of where the industry is today," Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said. "Jesse, Dionne [Harmon], and Jeannae [Rouzan-Clay] have been strong partners in that effort over the past three years, and we're excited to keep building together."
Here's everything to know about the 2026 Emmys, including when and how to watch the event.
When Are the 2026 Emmys?
The 2026 Emmys will take place on September 14 at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, Calif.
How Can I Watch the 2026 Emmys?
What Time Do the 2026 Emmys Start?
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The ceremony, which will last for three hours, will be presented starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Who Is Hosting the 2026 Emmys?
Law & Order: Special Victim Unit actress Mariska Hargitay will host the 2026 Emmy Awards, marking two notable milestones: the first time a woman has emceed the ceremony since Jane Lynch in 2011 and the first time since Angela Lansbury hosted in 1993 that the show will be led by a non-comedian.
"Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career. It's my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards — in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC — and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers," she said in a press release.
The award-winning actress continued, "Whether it's an actor or a director, a costumer or a sound designer, we are all so privileged to take part in creating television that unites us. Regardless of how, where or when we watch, we are together in our laughter, our tears, our love of stories — and our delighted anticipation to see what happens next."
Who Is Nominated for the 2026 Emmys?
Heading into the 2026 Emmy Awards, The Pitt and Hacks set up a competitive race by scoring 25 nods and 24 nominations, respectively.
The nominee lineup is a mix of awards-season regulars and fresh faces. Noah Wyle, Claire Danes, Sterling K. Brown, Zendaya, Jean Smart and Matthew Rhys are among the established contenders, while first-time nominees include Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette star Sarah Pidgeon, The Testaments' Chase Infiniti and Beef's Youn Yuh-jung, Charles Melton and Carey Mulligan.
Meanwhile, the 2026 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards have handed out several major honors. Shailene Woodley won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Paradise, while Ernest Harden Jr. took Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for The Pitt.
Other winners included Betty Gilpin, who took Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Widow's Bay; Rob Reiner, who won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for The Bear; Alan Cumming, who claimed Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for The Traitors; and Jimmy Kimmel, who earned Outstanding Game Show Host for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.