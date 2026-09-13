How to Watch the 2026 Emmy Awards? Date, Time and Streaming Details

The 2026 Emmy Awards are set to honor this year's standout nominees across a broad slate of craft categories.

The 78th Emmy Awards are ready to crack open the trophy vault.

For the 2026 Emmy Awards, NBCUniversal and the Television Academy tapped Jesse Collins Entertainment to produce the upcoming ceremony. Jesse Collins and his team have worked on the Emmy Awards telecast for four consecutive editions, starting with the 75th Emmy Awards in January 2024.

"Our focus is on delivering an Emmys broadcast that feels current, creative, and reflective of where the industry is today," Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said. "Jesse, Dionne [Harmon], and Jeannae [Rouzan-Clay] have been strong partners in that effort over the past three years, and we're excited to keep building together."

Here's everything to know about the 2026 Emmys, including when and how to watch the event.