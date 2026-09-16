Sally Field Enjoys Doggy Cuddles After Making Emmys History: Photo
Sept. 16 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Sally Field enjoyed adorable cuddles with her dog the day after making Emmy history with her win on Monday, September 14.
The star took to Instagram to share her sweet post-ceremony situation, with friends and fans sending lots of love her way.
Sally Field and Her Dog Enjoyed Her Emmy Win
The Mrs. Doubtfire actress shared a photo of herself the day after the big event, relaxing on her couch with a giant pink stuffed octopus behind her, her dog tucked under one arm and her trophy in the other as she flashed a peace sign at the camera.
Field looked everyday-chic in a pink button-down, dark pants and blue baseball cap.
"The morning after. Thank you @televisionacad & @netflix," she captioned the post.
Friends and Fans Shared Sweet Congratulations
In the comments section, people sent encouraging messages to the star.
"We like you. We really like you. We always have," wrote journalist Dana Bash, calling back to a famous Field quote.
"As always, you are awesome! ❤️," said actress Bonnie Hunt.
Actor Dave Annable added, "Mama!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! You are just the best of the best!!! 👏👏👏👏."
Andy Cohen said, "Congratulations Sally!"
Rosie O'Donnell chimed in, writing, "Adorable- great speech 🇨🇦❤️🎉."
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How Sally Field Made Emmys History
At Monday's ceremony, the star received the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for her role as Tova Sullivan in Remarkably Bright Creatures.
The win was significant in that it made Field the oldest ever recipient in that category, as reported by Deadline.
While accepting the Emmy, the star quipped, "This was not supposed to happen!"
She went on to thank all the people involved in the success of the show, before saying impassionedly, "I have been so grateful and so proud to be a part of this community, the arts, for 62 years or something. We're the arts! We matter! Our voices matter, our diversity, our unique storytelling matters. We can't let those voices be silenced or compromised or merged. Thank you for this. Thank you so much."
Sally Field Has Received Four Emmys Throughout Her Career
While the Steel Magnolias star made history with this particular award, it's far from the first time she has received an Emmy. In fact, it was her fourth win, out of 10 total nominations.
She previously took home an Emmy Award for Brothers & Sisters in 2007, for ER in 2001, and for Sybil in 1977.