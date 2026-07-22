Politics CNN's Dana Bash Accuses Donald Trump of 'Profiting Off the Presidency' After Launching New Venture: 'How Is This Not Insider Trading?' Source: MEGA CNN anchor Dana Bash questioned the ethics of Donald Trump and his family 'profiting off the presidency.' Lesley Abravanel July 22 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

CNN anchor Dana Bash recently stated that President Donald Trump's latest business move is "another example of the Trump family profiting off of his presidency.” During a segment on CNN's Inside Politics, Bash questioned the legality of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) launching "Truth API," a paid data feed selling Wall Street firms millisecond-faster access to market-moving Truth Social posts. Bash questioned the ethics of the arrangement, asking on-air, "How is this not insider trading?" “President Trump’s media company is going to start selling Wall Street firms faster access to Truth Social posts, including the president and his son’s [posts]. It appears to be yet another example of the Trump family profiting off of his presidency,” Bash noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA CNN's Dana Bash questioned, 'Is this not insider trading?'

CNN senior business reporter Dave Goldman noted that while selling API access is common for platforms like X and Meta, the ethical conflict stems from Trump owning a 41 percent stake in the platform where he directly generates official news. "So basically, this is the company saying, yes, we acknowledge that people are buying and selling stocks based on what the president says on Truth Social. And now we’re going to sell even faster access to it so that the company can make money," Goldman explained. The debate highlights ongoing friction regarding the president's business holdings while in office. The administration has repeatedly pushed back on claims of improper profits. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously called such accusations "absolutely absurd," laughably arguing that Trump has sacrificed substantial private-sector earnings to serve the public.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The president and his family have allegedly generated billions of dollars in revenue.

Ethical questions surrounding the platform have drawn scrutiny from both sides of the aisle. For instance, Utah Republican Sen. John Curtis commented on the program that the arrangement "doesn't pass the smell test" from a standpoint of good governance. Investigative reports and mandatory financial disclosures indicate that the octogenarian president and his family have generated billions of dollars in revenue through digital assets, commercial branding and real estate while he has occupied the Oval Office. Financial disclosures released in mid-2026 highlight a historic surge in personal income driven by the digital asset market, including a crypto windfall that generated at least $1.4 billion from family cryptocurrency ventures.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A White House staffer insisted 'everybody's profiting because the stock market's going up.'

World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol co-founded by Trump and his family members to bridge traditional finance with blockchain technology, brought the family a $590 million profit, while meme coins accumulated $635 million via Trump-branded cryptocurrency tokens. A comprehensive House Oversight Committee report titled "White House for Sale" detailed extensive foreign state spending at Trump-owned properties, tracing at least $7.8 million from 20 foreign governments. The Trump Organization expanded its footprint abroad during his political tenure, actively pursuing over 20 overseas development projects, earning at least $23 million licensing the family name internationally, and securing luxury deals in Oman, India, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia.

Source: MEGA The Trumps have earned millions from their multitude of businesses.