Sally Kirkland Dead at 84: Dementia-Stricken Actress Passes Days After Entering Hospice

Award-winning actress Sally Kirkland has devastatingly died at age 84. The Bruce Almighty star passed away at 4:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 11 — just days after entering hospice care over the weekend in Palm Springs, Calif. Kirkland's rep Michael Greene confirmed her death to a news outlet following a yearlong dementia battle.

Source: MEGA Sally Kirkland starred in more than 250 films and TV shows.

The beloved Hollywood actress was best known for her starring role in the 1987 film Anna, which earned her a Golden Globe award and an Oscar nomination. Kirkland's catalog included more than 250 films and TV shows — including JFK, The Sting, The Haunted, Best of the Best, Cuck, Private Benjamin, Amnesia, Revenge, Big Stan, Cold Feet and more.

Sally Kirkland's Health Severely Declined Over the Past Year

Source: MEGA Sally Kirkland died at age 84 on Tuesday, November 11.

Kirkland's health woes appeared to worsen in recent months, as her friends shared a link to her GoFundMe page — which requested financial help for "urgent medical care." "It has been a [challenging] few months for Sally as her health continues to struggle. She had a fall in the shower, when she was left unattended; injuring her ribs, foot, along with cuts and bruises," the fundraising page revealed in an update posted on October 2. The memo continued, "Sally is now receiving 24/7 care in a specialized facility that is providing wonderful safety and care. We are continuing to try [to] raise money to cover the gaps between income and care costs."

Source: MEGA Sally Kirkland earned a Golden Globe award and an Oscar nomination for her 1987 film 'Anna.'

On Friday, November 7, the GoFundMe page shared a follow-up post shedding light on Kirkland's decline. "Thank you for all your love and support. Sally is grateful for your kindness and love. Sally is on hospice now and is resting comfortably. Please hold and send the light for Sally," the sorrowful statement read less than one week before her sad death. Kirkland's uniqueness is what made her shine in Hollywood — despite being told otherwise.

Sally Kirkland Went to Acting School With Dustin Hoffman and Al Pacino

Source: MEGA Sally Kirkland entered hospice care days before her death amid a dementia battle.