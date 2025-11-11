Sally Kirkland Dead at 84: Dementia-Stricken Actress Passes Days After Entering Hospice
Nov. 11 2025, Published 8:49 a.m. ET
Award-winning actress Sally Kirkland has devastatingly died at age 84.
The Bruce Almighty star passed away at 4:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 11 — just days after entering hospice care over the weekend in Palm Springs, Calif.
Kirkland's rep Michael Greene confirmed her death to a news outlet following a yearlong dementia battle.
The beloved Hollywood actress was best known for her starring role in the 1987 film Anna, which earned her a Golden Globe award and an Oscar nomination.
Kirkland's catalog included more than 250 films and TV shows — including JFK, The Sting, The Haunted, Best of the Best, Cuck, Private Benjamin, Amnesia, Revenge, Big Stan, Cold Feet and more.
Sally Kirkland's Health Severely Declined Over the Past Year
Kirkland's health woes appeared to worsen in recent months, as her friends shared a link to her GoFundMe page — which requested financial help for "urgent medical care."
"It has been a [challenging] few months for Sally as her health continues to struggle. She had a fall in the shower, when she was left unattended; injuring her ribs, foot, along with cuts and bruises," the fundraising page revealed in an update posted on October 2.
The memo continued, "Sally is now receiving 24/7 care in a specialized facility that is providing wonderful safety and care. We are continuing to try [to] raise money to cover the gaps between income and care costs."
On Friday, November 7, the GoFundMe page shared a follow-up post shedding light on Kirkland's decline.
"Thank you for all your love and support. Sally is grateful for your kindness and love. Sally is on hospice now and is resting comfortably. Please hold and send the light for Sally," the sorrowful statement read less than one week before her sad death.
Kirkland's uniqueness is what made her shine in Hollywood — despite being told otherwise.
Sally Kirkland Went to Acting School With Dustin Hoffman and Al Pacino
The legendary star knew she didn't fit into the norms of Hollywood throughout her 60-year career.
"I think I'm more European in personality. My attitude is always one of sensuality, aggressive enthusiasm and a kind of outrageousness in my expression. I suppose if I wanted to be the girl next door, I could have been. I think America is confused by someone who appears to be sexual and spiritual at the same time," she told MoXie Magazine in 2000.
Kirkland was friends with some of the biggest stars in the film industry — including Robert De Niro.
"I ended up bringing Bobby De Niro to the Studio too. (He'd dated my roommate.) We became close friends," she explained at the time, recalling how she enrolled in Actors Studio by the time she turned 18.
Dustin Hoffman and Al Pacino were among her classmates who later became stars.