Stunning at 57! 10 of Salma Hayek's Most Beautiful Photos
Salma Hayek Took Her Dose of Vitamin Sea
Donning a bright yellow bikini, Salma Hayek took a dip in the sea to get the energy she needed after a busy schedule in Hollywood. She showed off her ripped physique as she posed while holding onto the boat's ladder.
"Every time I need to feel renewed, I jump into the ocean," she captioned the post.
Incredible Figure at 56
A few months before she turned 57, the From Dusk till Dawn actress spent time on a yacht while sporting a revealing bikini. She reclined on the side of the boat and raised her arms to give her followers a clearer view of her sensational curves.
"Some people don't like gray days, but I think every day is precious," she wrote. "Adore your week, whatever it brings."
Wellness First!
The Frida actress promoted World Wellbeing Week while giving herself a much-needed break. She bared it all and let two towels cover her chest and intimate areas as she took in the heat inside a sauna.
Happy National Bikini Day!
Hayek, who married French businessman François-Henri Pinault in February 2009, wore a colorful bikini in the sultry snap to celebrate National Bikini Day.
"Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?!" she said. "Let's hope they don't ban them too #notathrowback."
Fans praised the mom-of-one for "aging like fine wine."
Pretty in Hot Pink
The In the Time of the Butterflies producer unleashed her Barbie side when she sported a hot pink one-piece during a vacation with her husband.
"Enjoyed the great blessings of sun, water and love #grateful," she captioned the post, which earned compliments from fans as they called her a "Mexican Barbie."
A Sunny Holiday
Hayek extended her vacation in Mexico and had another outing while wearing a stunning blue bathing suit. Her youthful beauty outshined the crystal-clear ocean despite going makeup-free.
Salma Hayek Is Embracing Aging
While other Hollywood actresses conceal signs of aging, the Emmy-winning actress let her hair down as she rested on a white hammock. Her gray strands were also visible in the picture, but her natural beauty still left everyone in awe!
"Find a place that makes you wander and dream of your safe place," said Hayek. "For me it's under the ocean, it gives me a lot of peace, but it destroys my manicure."
It's Always Summer Time for Salma Hayek
In another jaw-dropping summer pose, Hayek showed her timeless beauty as she posed for the camera in a lace-up blue bikini top and crochet skirt. She also had little to no makeup while letting her hair down for the hot picture.
Happy 57th Birthday, Salma Hayek!
To mark her 57th birthday, the Nuance by Salma Hayek founder went out in a plunging red bikini, complemented by a straw hat and silver sunglasses.
Breaking the Internet With a Bikini Snap
Only a week after celebrating her birthday, Hayek broke the internet again when she posed in a flirty blue bikini. She shocked her fans with her usual youthful look and incredible curves in the Instagram update.