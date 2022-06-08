Showing Off That Summer Bod! Salma Hayek Stuns As She Set Sails With Husband François-Henri Pinault

The From Dusk Till Dawn beauty got tons of love in the comment section as Priyanka Chopra commented, "Stunning 👏🔥," while Lia Mchugh added, "Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️."

The award wining star recently opened up about showing off her toned physique on social media telling Entertainment Tonight, "I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year. I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation."