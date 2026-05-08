'Gorgeous' Salma Hayek, 59, Leaves Fans Speechless as She Shows Off Gray Hair in Skin-Tight Black Dress
May 8 2026, Published 1:58 p.m. ET
Salma Hayek is proving that confidence never goes out of style.
The Desperado actress, 59, sparked buzz after proudly showing off her gray hair at the prestigious Venice Biennale art exhibition, sharing stunning photos via Instagram on Thursday, May 7.
Salma Hayek Embraced Her Gray Hair
"The Venice Biennale brings together so many wonderful, artists, cultures and creative minds," she captioned the sultry set of photos. "A beautiful evening with unforgettable company and, in my case, family. Always looking forward to this special time every other year!"
Hayek turned heads in a one-shouldered, body-hugging gown that cinched at her tiny waist. The dress featured subtle glitter detailing and a side slit that added extra allure.
Fans Applauded Salma Hayek's Natural Beauty
However, what stuck out the most to fans was her hair, as she proudly let her natural gray strands show throughout her dark mane.
"I love how you embrace your gray hair! 🥰💕 Gorgeous Salma!!!!" one fan said in the comments section, while another wrote, "The gray hair makes everything even more gorgeous in my opinion."
"Beautiful with your gray hairs ❤️🙌," a third added.
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Salma Hayek Stopped Dyeing Her Hair
Hayek has been open about her decision to stop coloring her hair in favor of healthier strands.
"My hair doesn't like to be dyed,” she told Allure in April 2025. “I look better with healthy hair that’s white.”
The Once Upon a Time in Mexico star has also steered clear of plastic surgery and filler, though mostly out of caution.
"I think that sometimes you do aggressive things and in the moment you look good, but with time I've seen that they kind of work against your beauty in a way," she said in an interview that same year. "So, I kind of wanted to do a little bit more of a natural way of preserving beauty, so eventually what I did was get into energy."
Salma Hayek Aims to Empower Women
Hayek agreed there's "too much pressure" on women to look "naturally perfect all the time," which is why she empowers others not to be too hard on themselves.
"I think we should just celebrate every woman and their decision of what is their philosophy or what they are doing to like themselves," she told the outlet. "I have a very specific philosophy. As a Latina or as a person of color, you have to be really careful because there are a lot of things out in the market that with the melanin in our skin can really be a disaster."