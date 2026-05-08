'Gorgeous' Salma Hayek, 59, Leaves Fans Speechless as She Shows Off Gray Hair in Skin-Tight Black Dress

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Salma Hayek is proving that confidence never goes out of style. The Desperado actress, 59, sparked buzz after proudly showing off her gray hair at the prestigious Venice Biennale art exhibition, sharing stunning photos via Instagram on Thursday, May 7.

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Salma Hayek Embraced Her Gray Hair

Source: @salmahayek/Instagram Salma Hayek flaunted her figure in a body-hugging black dress during her Venice trip.

"The Venice Biennale brings together so many wonderful, artists, cultures and creative minds," she captioned the sultry set of photos. "A beautiful evening with unforgettable company and, in my case, family. Always looking forward to this special time every other year!" Hayek turned heads in a one-shouldered, body-hugging gown that cinched at her tiny waist. The dress featured subtle glitter detailing and a side slit that added extra allure.

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Fans Applauded Salma Hayek's Natural Beauty

Source: @salmahayek/Instagram Fans flooded the comments section with praise for Salma Hayek's confidence.

However, what stuck out the most to fans was her hair, as she proudly let her natural gray strands show throughout her dark mane. "I love how you embrace your gray hair! 🥰💕 Gorgeous Salma!!!!" one fan said in the comments section, while another wrote, "The gray hair makes everything even more gorgeous in my opinion." "Beautiful with your gray hairs ❤️🙌," a third added.

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Salma Hayek Stopped Dyeing Her Hair

Source: @salmahayek/Instagram The movie star stopped coloring her tresses years ago to keep it healthy.

Hayek has been open about her decision to stop coloring her hair in favor of healthier strands. "My hair doesn't like to be dyed,” she told Allure in April 2025. “I look better with healthy hair that’s white.” The Once Upon a Time in Mexico star has also steered clear of plastic surgery and filler, though mostly out of caution. "I think that sometimes you do aggressive things and in the moment you look good, but with time I've seen that they kind of work against your beauty in a way," she said in an interview that same year. "So, I kind of wanted to do a little bit more of a natural way of preserving beauty, so eventually what I did was get into energy."

Salma Hayek Aims to Empower Women

Source: MEGA Salma Hayek has denied getting plastic surgery or using fillers.