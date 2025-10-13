or
Sam Asghari Hopes 'the Happiest' for Ex-Wife Britney Spears Weeks After Pop Star Shaded Him on Social Media

Photo of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari addressed Britney Spears' since-deleted social media post calling their marriage 'fake.'

Oct. 13 2025, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

Sam Asghari has no bad blood toward ex Britney Spears.

Weeks after the pop star called her two-year marriage to the model "a fake distraction," Asghari reflected on where he stands with Spears.

He took the musician's recent social media rant as a "great compliment" rather than an insult.

Image of Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears in 2023.

"Distraction is always a great compliment. And that’s what this next campaign, the MISTR Campaign, is — a huge, big distraction," the 31-year-old told an outlet at the Blue Carpet Countdown for the First National prEP Day by MISTR on Thursday, October 9. "And sometimes, you know, we can turn distractions into great things. So that’s a good thing for me."

Asghari doesn't holds a grudge against the "Toxic" singer, 43, and "hope[s] the happiest for her."

"And like I said before that, I celebrate the past, and it’s a big part of me, so I think everything should go well for her," he added.

Britney Spears Drags Sam Asghari on Social Media

Image of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari finalized their divorce in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari finalized their divorce in 2024.

Spears referenced her marriage to Asghari in a since-deleted social media post, claiming it was "weird" being married to him.

"We’re just people so fragile and human," she wrote on a Sunday, August 24, Instagram share. "The hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years … I was cut off from calling or texting. My secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears. It's weird, me and Sam were married, but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it."

To the Traitors alum, their union was anything but "fake."

"Our marriage was very real to me. It may have been short, but we were together for seven years. I was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best, always," he said through a rep.

Why Did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Get Divorced?

Image of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were previously married.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were previously married.

Spears and Asghari were married for 14 months before the latter filed for divorce in August 2023. The split was finalized in May 2024. According to court documents filed at the time, they separated due to "irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife."

Who Is Sam Asghari Currently Dating?

Image of Sam Asghari is dating Brooke Irvine.
Source: @samasghari/Instagram

Sam Asghari is dating Brooke Irvine.

Asghari is currently dating real estate agent Brooke Irvine and strives to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

"It’s not about the industry, it’s not about Hollywood," he said in April. "It’s about what really is the most important thing, and that’s being present, being in the moment and supporting others that are doing this same thing."

The duo hard-launched their relationship on social media in January, although they had been romantically linked since November 2024.

