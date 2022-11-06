Sam Lister Discusses BLNK Slate Media's Approach To Remote Video Editing

At just 22 years old, you’d be forgiven for mistaking Sam for your average Gen-Z video creator, but he’s far more than that. He’s a video superstar, running a business that helps other video creators find success on their chosen platforms.

Here he explains more about the business and why it’s essential to create quality videos on social media. Sam Lister founded BLNK Slate Media, which recently had to pivot to a remote video editing model that has seen a major increase as lockdowns had people spending more time in front of their phones, tablets, and computers.

At just 18 years old, Sam launched BLNK Slate as a video production company recording raw events. In time, it eventually evolved into a company that turns raw footage into polished videos. Customers include podcasters, agencies, entrepreneurs, and social media stars

The idea is to create videos that capture and captivate attention. And of course, draw in investors, advertisers, and impressions to bring the video “star” acknowledgment and income.

Sam’s personal journey to creating BLNK Slate media started at a young age when he was interested in Instagram growth hacking before he started documenting his life.

“I was filming people with my iPhone, editing it on the phone, and it was just Ground Zero at the time,” he says.