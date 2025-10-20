or
What Did Sam Rivers Die From? Inside the Limp Bizkit Bassist's Final Years Before His Death at 48

sam rivers cause of death how did the limp bizkit bassist die
Source: MEGA; @samriverslb/Instagram

Sam Rivers, bassist and founding member of Limp Bizkit, died on October 18. He was 48.

Oct. 20 2025, Published 7:05 a.m. ET

What Was Sam Rivers' Cause of Death?

sam rivers cause of death how did the limp bizkit bassist die
Source: @samriverslb/Instagram

Limp Bizkit confirmed Sam Rivers' death in a post.

Sam Rivers, the founding member and bassist of Limp Bizkit, left fans in shock with his sudden death.

The band shared the news in an Instagram post on October 18, confirming they had lost their "brother," "bandmate" and "heartbeat."

"Sam Rivers wasn't just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound," Limp Bizkit added. "From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous."

The statement continued, "We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there. He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory."

"We love you, Sam. We'll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends," Rivers' bandmates concluded the post.

DJ Lethal also left an emotional tribute in the comments section as he asked the fans to respect the family's privacy amid trying times.

He continued, "We are in shock. Rest in power my brother ! You will live on through your music and the lives you helped save with your music , charity work and friendships. We are heartbroken 💔 enjoy every millisecond of life. It's not guaranteed ✌️."

The producer also shared a photo of Rivers on his Instagram Stories alongside the text, "#F---cancer."

Sam Rivers Opened Up About His Health Battle

sam rivers cause of death how did the limp bizkit bassist die
Source: @lilnuttrocks/Instagram

Sam Rivers underwent a transplant due to liver disease.

While the exact cause of his death has not been disclosed, Rivers' health battle resurfaced following his passing.

In an interview with author Jon Wiederhorn, the bassist confirmed he got liver disease "from excessive drinking."

"I had to leave Limp Bizkit in 2015 because I felt so horrible, and a few months after that I realized I had to change everything because I had really bad liver disease," he detailed. "I quit drinking and did everything the doctors told me. I got treatment for the alcohol and got a liver transplant, which was a perfect match."

What Is Liver Disease?

sam rivers cause of death how did the limp bizkit bassist die
Source: MEGA

Sam Rivers left the band briefly due to a health issue.

According to the American Liver Foundation, liver disease can be caused by viruses, genetics, autoimmune disease, excessive alcohol use, poor diet and reactions to medications or drugs. It notes that liver disease "looks the same" regardless of the underlying illness.

The foundation explains a patient's liver can repair and "even regenerate itself" after being diagnosed with the disease. Still, an early diagnosis may prevent damage to the organ.

Sam Rivers Shared an Emotional Final Post Before His Death at 48

sam rivers cause of death how did the limp bizkit bassist die
Source: MEGA

Sam Rivers died at the age of 48.

Hours before his passing, Rivers shared a final Instagram post featuring The Cars' "Good Times Roll" as the background music. He hinted at a Limp Bizkit concert in June 2026 and celebrated the 25th anniversary of Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water.

"Nothing but love #limpbizkit #limpbizkitstyle #limpbizkitfamily," he wrote in the caption.

