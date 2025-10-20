What Did Sam Rivers Die From? Inside the Limp Bizkit Bassist's Final Years Before His Death at 48

Sam Rivers, bassist and founding member of Limp Bizkit, died on October 18. He was 48.

The band shared the news in an Instagram post on October 18, confirming they had lost their "brother," "bandmate" and "heartbeat."

"Sam Rivers wasn't just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound," Limp Bizkit added. "From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous."

The statement continued, "We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there. He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory."

"We love you, Sam. We'll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends," Rivers' bandmates concluded the post.

DJ Lethal also left an emotional tribute in the comments section as he asked the fans to respect the family's privacy amid trying times.

He continued, "We are in shock. Rest in power my brother ! You will live on through your music and the lives you helped save with your music , charity work and friendships. We are heartbroken 💔 enjoy every millisecond of life. It's not guaranteed ✌️."

The producer also shared a photo of Rivers on his Instagram Stories alongside the text, "#F---cancer."