Sami Sheen Stuns in Polka-Dot Bikini Amid Family Feud Over Sister's Ex-Boyfriend: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen is shaking off any family drama, as she looked absolutely stunning while lounging poolside in a black-and-white polka-dot bikini. The 21-year-old posed effortlessly around the dark pool, looking every bit the model.

Article continues below advertisement

Poolside Photoshoot

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen lounged poolside in a black-and-white polka-dot bikini.

Her dark bikini popped against the vibrant purple and blue water that was lit from below. The star shared snaps of herself lying on her back at the pool's edge, showing off her slim, toned frame and belly button piercing. In another shot, she looked away from the camera, giving fans a glimpse of her intricate back tattoos. The final slide featured a short, cheeky clip of Sheen striking playful poses.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'Beautiful'

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen’s dark bikini contrasted with the purple and blue water.

The OnlyFans star captioned her post, "bts," while fans ran to the comments section to compliment her beauty. "This is insane," someone wrote. "I'm sorry, are you real?" a user asked. Others said "So hot," "Just wow" and "Beautiful."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Heated Family Fued

Source: @samisheen/Instagram The model showcased her back tattoos while looking away from the camera.

The star's sultry snaps come after a firey feud between her and her sister Lola Sheen. On Wednesday, January 13, Sami took to TikTok and accused her younger sister of secretly seeing her ex-boyfriend. In the video, she set the tone with Lana Del Rey's "Norman F------ Rockwell" playing in the background. "Imagine finding out your sister and ex-boyfriend have been seeing each other behind your back this whole time," Sami wrote over the clip. Things quickly heated up, and Lola responded back on TikTok with a strong denial. "I took down my posts yesterday out of respect for my family. However, my sister has decided to keep hers up," she said, referring to a previous post. "Her accusation about me is a complete lie. She has unfortunately always been one to spread rumors about me that aren't true. Everyone close to me, knows that this isn't true at all." She added: "I can only wish her and all of you the best, and hope that this world can stop being so quick to believe everything they see."

Visible Tension

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Her snaps come amid a heated feud with her sister Lola Sheen.