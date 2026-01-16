Family Feud Explodes: Lola Sheen Claims Sister's Accusations About Her Dating Sami's Ex-Boyfriend Is a 'Complete Lie'

Article continues below advertisement

The tension between Lola Sheen and her sister Sami Sheen is heating up once again. On Wednesday, January 13, Sami took to TikTok and accused her younger sister of secretly seeing her ex-boyfriend. In the video, she set the tone with Lana Del Rey’s “Norman F------ Rockwell” playing in the background. “Imagine finding out your sister and ex-boyfriend have been seeing each other behind your back this whole time,” Sami said in the clip.

Sami Sheen accused her sister of dating her ex-boyfriend in a TikTok video.

Lola didn’t waste any time responding, as she fired back on TikTok with a strong denial. “I took down my posts yesterday out of respect for my family. However, my sister has decided to keep hers up,” she said, referring to her earlier statement. “Her accusation about me is a complete lie. She has unfortunately always been one to spread rumors about me that aren’t true. Everyone close to me, knows that this isn’t true at all.”

She ended her message on a calmer note, adding, “I can only wish her and all of you the best, and hope that this world can stop being so quick to believe everything they see.”

Lola Sheen denied the claims immediately.

Although Sami never named the ex in question, fans quickly speculated she was referring to internet personality Aiden David, whom she briefly dated in 2024. Sami later claimed she discovered proof of the alleged relationship after checking her ex’s phone. “went through his phone and saw over 300 deleted texts between them,” she told a curious TikTok user.

She also alleged that her sister, who is deeply religious, had given her ex a Bible. Sami and Lola are the daughters of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards.

One day earlier, Lola strongly denied the accusations and explained why she felt the need to speak up. “I am never one to defend myself against my sister anymore because I genuinely don’t care. But I couldn’t let this one slide,” she shared. “I am single, I am not talking to anyone, and I’m definitely not dating her ex-boyfriend. That is absolutely the one thing I will share my side for because this is unbelievable.”

Lola Sheen explained her side of the story via social media.

Lola went on to explain the situation involving their family home. “Not that this is anyone business, but the truth is my mom hired her ex-boyfriend to take care of my mom's dogs and basically clean our whole house, so he has been working for her almost every day,” she wrote. “I was living with roommates, and had to move back home for the meantime until I move into another place. I was absolutely not speaking to her ex-boyfriend, but then my mom allowed him to move into our office, across the hall from me.”

She made it clear that the arrangement was never her choice. “I would absolutely NEVER do anything with my sister's ex-boyfriend. We have had a few conversations because it's hard to completely ignore someone who is in the same home as me now, which was NOT my choice. And we have completely different types in men,” Lola explained. She continued, “This is not a situation I want to be in at all, but I truly have no control until God provides a different place for me to move into. I have absolutely not been seeing her ex-boyfriend. That is a complete lie. You can believe whatever you want because I really don't know any of you personally, and only the people closest to me know that this is not true at all.”

The sisters once went an entire year without speaking to each other.