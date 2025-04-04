No Transfers, No Guesswork: Samsung’s Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo Does It All
With AI-powered performance, ultra-fast washing cycles and automated convenience, laundry day just got a whole lot easier.
All-in-one washer-dryers are starting to earn a second look — and not just in space-starved apartments. Advances in laundry technology have brought major improvements in speed, efficiency and convenience, making combo machines more practical for U.S. households than ever before.
Samsung Electronics Co. has been driving this innovation. In 2024, the brand introduced its Bespoke AI Laundry Ventless Combo, which addressed long-standing all-in-one issues, such as slow drying times and small load capacities. Now, Samsung is building on the success of that model with the release of its new Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo, the industry’s first vented all-in-one washer-dryer in its class.1
“Samsung is committed to making laundry smarter and more efficient because we don’t think consumers should have to compromise on performance or style, no matter their space,” said Shane Higby, Senior Vice President, Head of Home Appliance Business, Samsung Electronics America. “All-in-one machines have been hindered by longer cycle times, inefficient drying performance, smaller load capacities and limited venting options. Samsung changed that with our Ventless Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, and now we’re taking innovation even further with our vented version.”
The newest member of Samsung's 2025 Bespoke AI appliance lineup does away with many of the traditional trade-offs that have kept combo machines on the fringe of mainstream adoption.
One of the most notable improvements is its speed. On the Super Speed setting, the combo ultra capacity washer and electric dryer can wash and dry a full load of laundry in just 68 minutes.2 This is a major step up from traditional all-in-one units, which can take three or more hours to complete a full cycle instead of spending laundry day watching the clock to transfer loads and feeling around to make sure the dryer really dried your clothes, a single machine can now do all that for you — and do it faster.
A 7-inch LCD touchscreen allows for easy interaction and control, and you can also use voice commands for convenient hands-free operation. To make laundry day less of a chore, Samsung’s intelligent AI-powered system automatically optimizes performance throughout. The brand’s AI Opti Wash & Dry™ technology uses AI sensors to detect soil levels and fabrics and adjust settings as needed during the cycle. Flex Auto Dispense System automatically dispenses up to 47 loads of detergent — or you can split the compartment to dispense up to 34 loads of fabric softener and 25 loads of detergent. When your clothes are finished drying, the Auto Open Door pops open, allowing remaining moisture to evaporate.
With a 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity drum, the Combo can fit more laundry in a single load, despite its single-unit footprint. The Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo's design vents out moisture as the internal heater and fan move hot air through the clothes, eliminating one of the most common drawbacks of ventless combos — the buildup of heat and humidity.
The Vented Combo is also easy to install, with no additional hookups needed. It’s designed to replace a traditional electric washer and dryer, making it a viable upgrade, even in homes not originally built for high-tech appliances.
"Our vision is to create a home where every appliance is not just connected but intelligent — learning from user behavior, optimizing energy consumption and making everyday tasks effortless,” said Higby. “Samsung's 2025 Bespoke AI appliances represent the next evolution of smart home technology, integrating AI-powered convenience, enhanced connectivity and modern design."
The Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo is now available for pre-order at Samsung.com.
1) Among 27” combo washer/dryers
2) Based on using a Super Speed cycle only with an 10 lb. DOE load (cotton 50% + polyester 50%). Individual results may vary based on actual load content.
