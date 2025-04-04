No Transfers, No Guesswork: Samsung’s Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo Does It All

All-in-one washer-dryers are starting to earn a second look — and not just in space-starved apartments. Advances in laundry technology have brought major improvements in speed, efficiency and convenience, making combo machines more practical for U.S. households than ever before.

Samsung Electronics Co. has been driving this innovation. In 2024, the brand introduced its Bespoke AI Laundry Ventless Combo, which addressed long-standing all-in-one issues, such as slow drying times and small load capacities. Now, Samsung is building on the success of that model with the release of its new Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo, the industry’s first vented all-in-one washer-dryer in its class.1

“Samsung is committed to making laundry smarter and more efficient because we don’t think consumers should have to compromise on performance or style, no matter their space,” said Shane Higby, Senior Vice President, Head of Home Appliance Business, Samsung Electronics America. “All-in-one machines have been hindered by longer cycle times, inefficient drying performance, smaller load capacities and limited venting options. Samsung changed that with our Ventless Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, and now we’re taking innovation even further with our vented version.”

The newest member of Samsung's 2025 Bespoke AI appliance lineup does away with many of the traditional trade-offs that have kept combo machines on the fringe of mainstream adoption.