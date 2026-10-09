Samuel L. Jackson Says He'd 'Spread the Wealth' and Bring Back the Middle Class If He Was President

Article continues below advertisement

Samuel L. Jackson has played a lot of roles in his career: Avengers founder, Jedi master, animated superhero. But he’s never played a president — until now. In The Beast, he plays an American president who has to use all the capabilities of the Secret Service’s heavily armored limousine to survive an ambush. Jackson had a ready answer when asked what he’d do if he became president: Ensure affordability and restore the middle class.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'd Find a Way to Spread the Wealth'

Source: MEGA Samuel L. Jackson said he sees little hope for affordability today.

“I’d find a way to spread the wealth so there would be a middle class again, like there was when I grew up,” he said. “Do you think it’s possible today?” asked the interviewer. Jackson’s response was blunt. “No, pretty much not. That’d be something I’d like to do. So everybody could afford to buy groceries, raise their kids, buy a car, maybe feed a dog."

Article continues below advertisement

'The Path of the Righteous Man'

Source: MEGA Samuel L. Jackson's 'Pulp Fiction' speech showed up in the news this year.

The outspoken acting legend is no stranger to controversy or politics, including a long-running feud with Donald Trump over who’s the better golfer. The actor’s relationship with politics took a turn for the surreal earlier this year, when Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recited a modified version of Jackson’s famous Pulp Fiction “the path of the righteous man” speech.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Loud, Ugly, Harmful to Nature'

Source: YouTube/@Vattenfall Samuel L. Jackson's ad for Vattenfall made fun of Donald Trump's windmill phobia.

Jackson went viral in 2025 poking fun at Trump’s well-known dislike for wind farms. He stood on a rocky coastline and deadpanned to the camera, “Motherf------ wind farms. Loud, ugly, harmful to nature,” he said. Then, adding with a shake of the head, ​“Who says that? These giants are standing tall against fossil fuels, rising up from the ocean like a middle finger to CO2.”

'I Already Cashed That Check'

Source: MEGA Samuel L. Jackson doesn't hold back about his opinions.