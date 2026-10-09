or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Samuel L Jackson
OK LogoNEWS

Samuel L. Jackson Says He'd 'Spread the Wealth' and Bring Back the Middle Class If He Was President

Image of Samuel L Jackson
Source: MEGA/Aura

Samuel L. Jackson plays a president in his newest film, and had no hesitation about what he'd do as a real president.

Oct. 8 2026, Published 9:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Samuel L. Jackson has played a lot of roles in his career: Avengers founder, Jedi master, animated superhero. But he’s never played a president — until now.

In The Beast, he plays an American president who has to use all the capabilities of the Secret Service’s heavily armored limousine to survive an ambush.

Jackson had a ready answer when asked what he’d do if he became president: Ensure affordability and restore the middle class.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'd Find a Way to Spread the Wealth'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Samuel L Jackson
Source: MEGA

Samuel L. Jackson said he sees little hope for affordability today.

“I’d find a way to spread the wealth so there would be a middle class again, like there was when I grew up,” he said.

“Do you think it’s possible today?” asked the interviewer.

Jackson’s response was blunt. “No, pretty much not. That’d be something I’d like to do. So everybody could afford to buy groceries, raise their kids, buy a car, maybe feed a dog."

Article continues below advertisement

'The Path of the Righteous Man'

Image of Samuel L Jackson
Source: MEGA

Samuel L. Jackson's 'Pulp Fiction' speech showed up in the news this year.

The outspoken acting legend is no stranger to controversy or politics, including a long-running feud with Donald Trump over who’s the better golfer.

The actor’s relationship with politics took a turn for the surreal earlier this year, when Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recited a modified version of Jackson’s famous Pulp Fiction “the path of the righteous man” speech.

MORE ON:
Samuel L Jackson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Loud, Ugly, Harmful to Nature'

Image of Samuel L Jackson
Source: YouTube/@Vattenfall

Samuel L. Jackson's ad for Vattenfall made fun of Donald Trump's windmill phobia.

Jackson went viral in 2025 poking fun at Trump’s well-known dislike for wind farms. He stood on a rocky coastline and deadpanned to the camera, “Motherf------ wind farms. Loud, ugly, harmful to nature,” he said. Then, adding with a shake of the head, ​“Who says that? These giants are standing tall against fossil fuels, rising up from the ocean like a middle finger to CO2.”

'I Already Cashed That Check'

Image of Samuel L Jackson
Source: MEGA

Samuel L. Jackson doesn't hold back about his opinions.

Jackson’s political views have occasionally attracted criticism from his fans, but he had a blunt message for them in 2019:

“I know how many motherf------- hate me. ‘I’m never going to see a Sam Jackson movie again.’ F--- I care?” Jackson said. “If you never went to another movie I did in my life, I’m not going to lose any money. I already cashed that check. F--- you. Burn up my videotapes. I don’t give a f---. ‘You’re an actor. Stick to acting.’ ‘No, motherf***er. I’m a human being that feels a certain way.’ “

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.