Samuel L. Jackson Says He'd 'Spread the Wealth' and Bring Back the Middle Class If He Was President
Oct. 8 2026, Published 9:31 p.m. ET
Samuel L. Jackson has played a lot of roles in his career: Avengers founder, Jedi master, animated superhero. But he’s never played a president — until now.
In The Beast, he plays an American president who has to use all the capabilities of the Secret Service’s heavily armored limousine to survive an ambush.
Jackson had a ready answer when asked what he’d do if he became president: Ensure affordability and restore the middle class.
'I'd Find a Way to Spread the Wealth'
“I’d find a way to spread the wealth so there would be a middle class again, like there was when I grew up,” he said.
“Do you think it’s possible today?” asked the interviewer.
Jackson’s response was blunt. “No, pretty much not. That’d be something I’d like to do. So everybody could afford to buy groceries, raise their kids, buy a car, maybe feed a dog."
'The Path of the Righteous Man'
The outspoken acting legend is no stranger to controversy or politics, including a long-running feud with Donald Trump over who’s the better golfer.
The actor’s relationship with politics took a turn for the surreal earlier this year, when Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recited a modified version of Jackson’s famous Pulp Fiction “the path of the righteous man” speech.
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'Loud, Ugly, Harmful to Nature'
Jackson went viral in 2025 poking fun at Trump’s well-known dislike for wind farms. He stood on a rocky coastline and deadpanned to the camera, “Motherf------ wind farms. Loud, ugly, harmful to nature,” he said. Then, adding with a shake of the head, “Who says that? These giants are standing tall against fossil fuels, rising up from the ocean like a middle finger to CO2.”
'I Already Cashed That Check'
Jackson’s political views have occasionally attracted criticism from his fans, but he had a blunt message for them in 2019:
“I know how many motherf------- hate me. ‘I’m never going to see a Sam Jackson movie again.’ F--- I care?” Jackson said. “If you never went to another movie I did in my life, I’m not going to lose any money. I already cashed that check. F--- you. Burn up my videotapes. I don’t give a f---. ‘You’re an actor. Stick to acting.’ ‘No, motherf***er. I’m a human being that feels a certain way.’ “