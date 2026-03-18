or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Goes on Wild Rant About Windmills as Irish Prime Minister Nearly Busts Out Laughing

photo of Donald Trump and Irish PM.
Source: MEGA;UNSPLASH

The Irish prime minister stifled awkward laughter during President Donald Trump's lengthy rant about windmills.

March 18 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

During a White House meeting on Tuesday, March 17, to commemorate St. Patrick's Day, President Donald Trump launched into a lengthy, unintelligible rant against "windmills" (wind turbines) while seated next to Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who struggled to contain his laughter.

Triggered by a question about U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump diverted into a monologue about wind energy.

“Windmills all over the country, destroying those gorgeous Scottish fields,” Trump said.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Donald Trump spoke about windmills during his recent meeting.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spoke about windmills during his recent meeting.

The president took his rant to China, the world’s largest producer and consumer of wind energy, repeating a lie that they don’t use wind turbines.

“Windmills, which don’t work, uh, they’re tremendously expensive, and the best testament to that is the windmills are made in China, but China doesn’t use them,” Trump fibbed.

Trump explicitly stated, "I'm proudly telling you that we’re going to try and have no windmills built in the United States during my term," labeling them the "worst" and "most expensive" form of energy.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald Trump claimed windmills 'kill the birds.'
Source: Tayla Kohler/unsplash

Donald Trump claimed windmills 'kill the birds.'

“They’re very bad environmentally, they kill the birds, they’re unsightly, they make a lot of noise, and for some reason, the environmentalists love windmills,” he added.

Martin appeared to be "stifling a laugh,” noted observers, struggling to keep a straight face during the unprompted tirade.

Trump's almost Quixotic animosity toward wind energy is long-standing, partly rooted in his past legal battles to prevent a wind farm near his Trump International Golf Links resort in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald Trump jokingly brought up Rosie O'Donnell during his meeting.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump jokingly brought up Rosie O'Donnell during his meeting.

Windmills weren’t the only things prompting the Irish PM to stifle awkward laughter.

At one point, Trump jokingly asked Martin if Ireland would "take Rosie O'Donnell," which prompted a confused laugh about the American actress and comedian who moved to The Emerald Isle, citing the president’s reelection.

Martin wasn’t the only Irish leader to face Trump’s inappropriate, awkward rants.

In 2017, then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was filmed uncomfortably smiling and laughing when Trump interrupted their phone call to compliment an Irish reporter's "nice smile."

image of Donald Trump previously said, 'Stop the windmills!'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously said, 'Stop the windmills!'

“I want to see the ocean, I do not want to see windmills‚” he said in 2006.

Trump visited his Scottish golf course in 2025, during which time he reupped his hatred for windmills.

“Stop the windmills! You are ruining your countries. I really mean it,” he said in June. “It’s so sad. You fly over, and you see the windmills all over the place ruining your beautiful fields and valleys and killing your birds, and — if they are stuck in the ocean —ruining your oceans.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.