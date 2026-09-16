NEWS Sandra Bullock Appears to Shade Nicole Kidman’s Ex Keith Urban — Then Her Costar Offers Advice on Coping With Music Taste Issues Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock got a laugh out of Nicole Kidman on the September 10 episode of the 'Therapuss' podcast. Brittany Vincent Sept. 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sandra Bullock got a laugh out of her Practical Magic 2 costar Nicole Kidman by turning a listener's dilemma into a cheeky nod to Kidman's ex-husband country star Keith Urban. The two actresses appeared together on the Thursday, September 10, episode of the "Therapuss" podcast, where host Jake Shane read an audience question from someone who secretly dislikes their partner's music. Bullock started to answer, then handed the question to Kidman with a knowing "Nicole?", sending both women into uncontrollable laughter.

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A Listener-Submitted Question

Source: MEGA Host Jake Shane read from a listener who confessed to disliking their boyfriend's music while he constantly played demos and works in progress for them.

The setup was an advice question sent in from a fan. Shane read from a listener who confessed to hating their boyfriend's music while he constantly played demos and works in progress for them, and who didn't want to lie about their thoughts about said music, but also didn't want to hurt his feelings. Bullock began offering advice before conceding the situation called for a different kind of expertise. She paused, noted it was a tricky one, and tossed it to Kidman with a single word, prompting Kidman and Shane to burst out laughing. The joke ended up as a fun, lighthearted reference to Kidman's marriage to a professional musician, since she had vast experience in that department.

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A Diplomatic Response

Source: MEGA Kidman played along, advising the listener to find something they genuinely liked, offer a compliment and give the person a bone.

Kidman advised the listener to find something they genuinely liked in the music, offer a compliment and, as she put it, "give the person a bone," a diplomatic dodge instead of shady commentary. The exchange was an easy back-and-forth between two longtime friends rather than some kind of dig, but it was a hilarious one that both could laugh about. Bullock and Kidman have starred together in films since the original Practical Magic nearly three decades ago and have spent recent months promoting its sequel.

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A Nod to Kidman's Recent Divorce

Source: MEGA Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage; the two share daughters Sunday and Faith.

The humor was actually pretty topical, given Kidman's most recent personal developments. She filed for divorce from Urban in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage, ending one of Hollywood's longer-running unions. The two share two daughters, Sunday and Faith. Kidman and Urban were reported to have had a rocky split initially, but have more recently been described as back on speaking terms. Kidman has not publicly disparaged Urban's music, and Bullock's joke was friendly ribbing instead of catty, with Kidman herself laughing along.

Promoting 'Practical Magic 2'

Source: MEGA Bullock, 60, and Kidman, 58, return as the Owens sisters and as producers on 'Practical Magic 2,' in theaters this month.