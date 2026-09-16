Sandra Bullock Appears to Shade Nicole Kidman’s Ex Keith Urban — Then Her Costar Offers Advice on Coping With Music Taste Issues
Sept. 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Sandra Bullock got a laugh out of her Practical Magic 2 costar Nicole Kidman by turning a listener's dilemma into a cheeky nod to Kidman's ex-husband country star Keith Urban.
The two actresses appeared together on the Thursday, September 10, episode of the "Therapuss" podcast, where host Jake Shane read an audience question from someone who secretly dislikes their partner's music.
Bullock started to answer, then handed the question to Kidman with a knowing "Nicole?", sending both women into uncontrollable laughter.
A Listener-Submitted Question
The setup was an advice question sent in from a fan. Shane read from a listener who confessed to hating their boyfriend's music while he constantly played demos and works in progress for them, and who didn't want to lie about their thoughts about said music, but also didn't want to hurt his feelings.
Bullock began offering advice before conceding the situation called for a different kind of expertise. She paused, noted it was a tricky one, and tossed it to Kidman with a single word, prompting Kidman and Shane to burst out laughing.
The joke ended up as a fun, lighthearted reference to Kidman's marriage to a professional musician, since she had vast experience in that department.
A Diplomatic Response
Kidman advised the listener to find something they genuinely liked in the music, offer a compliment and, as she put it, "give the person a bone," a diplomatic dodge instead of shady commentary.
The exchange was an easy back-and-forth between two longtime friends rather than some kind of dig, but it was a hilarious one that both could laugh about.
Bullock and Kidman have starred together in films since the original Practical Magic nearly three decades ago and have spent recent months promoting its sequel.
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A Nod to Kidman's Recent Divorce
The humor was actually pretty topical, given Kidman's most recent personal developments. She filed for divorce from Urban in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage, ending one of Hollywood's longer-running unions. The two share two daughters, Sunday and Faith.
Kidman and Urban were reported to have had a rocky split initially, but have more recently been described as back on speaking terms. Kidman has not publicly disparaged Urban's music, and Bullock's joke was friendly ribbing instead of catty, with Kidman herself laughing along.
Promoting 'Practical Magic 2'
The podcast appearance was part of the press run for Practical Magic 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 1998 film, which reunites Bullock and Kidman as the witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens. The movie arrives in theaters this month, nearly 28 years after the original.
Both women return as producers on the sequel, which follows the Owens family as a new curse threatens the next generation. Bullock, 60, and Kidman, 58, have leaned into the film's nostalgic appeal as they've hit new spots on the movie's press tour.