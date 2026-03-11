or
Nicole Kidman Breaks Silence on Keith Urban Divorce: 'I'm Moving Toward What's Good'

Image of Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage.

March 11 2026, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

Nicole Kidman is speaking out about her divorce for the very first time.

In a new interview published Wednesday, March 11, the famed actress broke her silence about splitting from ex-husband Keith Urban last year after 19 years of marriage.

"I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good," Kidman declared while speaking to Variety. "What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that."

Nicole Kidman Won't Discuss Divorce Details 'Out of Respect'

Nicole Kidman

The Babygirl star noted, "Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be."

"My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women," she added of her and Urban's daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

More to come...

