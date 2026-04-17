'Sell Out' Sandra Bullock Blasted for Promoting Use of AI in Hollywood
April 17 2026, Updated 5:13 p.m. ET
Sandra Bullock sparked a heated debate online after promoting the use of AI in Hollywood.
The Blind Side actress, 61, made an appearance at the CNBC Changemakers Summit on Thursday, April 16, alongside Warner Brothers co-chair Pam Abdy, when she was asked if it was "weird" to see AI-generated fan trailers that have been circulating for her upcoming film Practical Magic 2.
Sandra Bullock Urged Hollywood to Make AI 'Our Friend'
"Well, there could be worse [things] with my image!" she jokingly began, before diving deep into the controversial topic of artificial intelligence.
"But it’s here. We have to observe it. We have to understand it. We have to lean into it," she explained. "We have to use it in a really constructive and creative way, make it our friend rather than — I mean, we have to be incredibly cautious and aware of it because there are people who will use it for evil and not good. But I do feel that there’s a place for it… It’s here. We have to just be friends in some dark way.”
Sandra Bullock's AI Comments Drew Backlash
Bullock faced backlash as her comments drew a mixed reaction online, with some hailing the actress as a "sellout."
"I wonder what company she's invested in and she can f--- right off," one critic said via X, while another added, "My favorite place is the one without AI grifters. Bye Sandra."
Others defended the Ms. Congeniality star, writing, "Sandra Bullock saying we should 'lean into AI' reflects a growing Hollywood view that AI can be a tool if used responsibly."
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Reese Witherspoon Shared Similar Sentiment
Bullock's comments come hours after Reese Witherspoon shared a similar opinion on the subject, urging women to learn how to use AI tools.
"The AI revolution has begun, and I need to learn as much as I possibly can about AI and share it with all of you," the Legally Blonde actress, 50, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 16, alongside a video that showed her preparing a smoothie.
Reese Witherspoon Urged Women to Learn AI Tools
"Also, FYI: the jobs women hold are 3x more likely to be automated by AI, yet women are using AI at a rate 25% lower than men on average," she explained. "We don’t want to be left behind. So…do you want to learn with me?"
The backlash was similar to the comments Bullock received, with many sharing their opposition.
"This ain’t it. We aren’t being left behind, we are refusing a future that isn’t designed for us. How about you use your privilege to resist instead of acting like this is all inevitable?" one follower pointed out, while another said, "Resistance is not ignorance."