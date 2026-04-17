'Sell Out' Sandra Bullock Blasted for Promoting Use of AI in Hollywood

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Sandra Bullock sparked a heated debate online after promoting the use of AI in Hollywood. The Blind Side actress, 61, made an appearance at the CNBC Changemakers Summit on Thursday, April 16, alongside Warner Brothers co-chair Pam Abdy, when she was asked if it was "weird" to see AI-generated fan trailers that have been circulating for her upcoming film Practical Magic 2.

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Sandra Bullock Urged Hollywood to Make AI 'Our Friend'

Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock urged the public to 'lean' into the use of AI in Hollywood.

"Well, there could be worse [things] with my image!" she jokingly began, before diving deep into the controversial topic of artificial intelligence. "But it’s here. We have to observe it. We have to understand it. We have to lean into it," she explained. "We have to use it in a really constructive and creative way, make it our friend rather than — I mean, we have to be incredibly cautious and aware of it because there are people who will use it for evil and not good. But I do feel that there’s a place for it… It’s here. We have to just be friends in some dark way.”

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Sandra Bullock's AI Comments Drew Backlash

Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock's comments regarding AI drew a mixed response on social media.

Bullock faced backlash as her comments drew a mixed reaction online, with some hailing the actress as a "sellout." "I wonder what company she's invested in and she can f--- right off," one critic said via X, while another added, "My favorite place is the one without AI grifters. Bye Sandra." Others defended the Ms. Congeniality star, writing, "Sandra Bullock saying we should 'lean into AI' reflects a growing Hollywood view that AI can be a tool if used responsibly."

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Reese Witherspoon Shared Similar Sentiment

Source: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram Reese Witherspoon shared her views on AI that same day.

Bullock's comments come hours after Reese Witherspoon shared a similar opinion on the subject, urging women to learn how to use AI tools. "The AI revolution has begun, and I need to learn as much as I possibly can about AI and share it with all of you," the Legally Blonde actress, 50, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 16, alongside a video that showed her preparing a smoothie.

Reese Witherspoon Urged Women to Learn AI Tools

Source: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram Reese Witherspoon faced similar backlash to Sandra Bullock.