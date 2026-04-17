or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sandra Bullock
OK LogoNEWS

'Sell Out' Sandra Bullock Blasted for Promoting Use of AI in Hollywood

Photo of Sandra Bullock
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock received major backlash after sharing her views on AI in Hollywood.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 17 2026, Updated 5:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sandra Bullock sparked a heated debate online after promoting the use of AI in Hollywood.

The Blind Side actress, 61, made an appearance at the CNBC Changemakers Summit on Thursday, April 16, alongside Warner Brothers co-chair Pam Abdy, when she was asked if it was "weird" to see AI-generated fan trailers that have been circulating for her upcoming film Practical Magic 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Sandra Bullock Urged Hollywood to Make AI 'Our Friend'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sandra Bullock urged the public to 'lean' into the use of AI in Hollywood.
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock urged the public to 'lean' into the use of AI in Hollywood.

"Well, there could be worse [things] with my image!" she jokingly began, before diving deep into the controversial topic of artificial intelligence.

"But it’s here. We have to observe it. We have to understand it. We have to lean into it," she explained. "We have to use it in a really constructive and creative way, make it our friend rather than — I mean, we have to be incredibly cautious and aware of it because there are people who will use it for evil and not good. But I do feel that there’s a place for it… It’s here. We have to just be friends in some dark way.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sandra Bullock's AI Comments Drew Backlash

Photo of Sandra Bullock's comments regarding AI drew a mixed response on social media.
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock's comments regarding AI drew a mixed response on social media.

Bullock faced backlash as her comments drew a mixed reaction online, with some hailing the actress as a "sellout."

"I wonder what company she's invested in and she can f--- right off," one critic said via X, while another added, "My favorite place is the one without AI grifters. Bye Sandra."

Others defended the Ms. Congeniality star, writing, "Sandra Bullock saying we should 'lean into AI' reflects a growing Hollywood view that AI can be a tool if used responsibly."

MORE ON:
Sandra Bullock

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Reese Witherspoon Shared Similar Sentiment

Photo of Reese Witherspoon shared her views on AI that same day.
Source: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon shared her views on AI that same day.

Bullock's comments come hours after Reese Witherspoon shared a similar opinion on the subject, urging women to learn how to use AI tools.

"The AI revolution has begun, and I need to learn as much as I possibly can about AI and share it with all of you," the Legally Blonde actress, 50, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 16, alongside a video that showed her preparing a smoothie.

Reese Witherspoon Urged Women to Learn AI Tools

Photo of Reese Witherspoon faced similar backlash to Sandra Bullock.
Source: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon faced similar backlash to Sandra Bullock.

"Also, FYI: the jobs women hold are 3x more likely to be automated by AI, yet women are using AI at a rate 25% lower than men on average," she explained. "We don’t want to be left behind. So…do you want to learn with me?"

The backlash was similar to the comments Bullock received, with many sharing their opposition.

"This ain’t it. We aren’t being left behind, we are refusing a future that isn’t designed for us. How about you use your privilege to resist instead of acting like this is all inevitable?" one follower pointed out, while another said, "Resistance is not ignorance."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.