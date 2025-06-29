NEWS Sandra Bullock Is 'Getting Chiseled' for 'Practical Magic 2,' Insider Reveals: 'It's a Big Deal for Her' Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock is getting fit for 'Practical Magic 2,' a source revealed.

Sandra Bullock is ready to shake things up in the gym as she preps for her much-anticipated role in Practical Magic 2 alongside Nicole Kidman. Set to hit theaters on September 18, 2026, the actress, 60, is diving into one of her most physically demanding roles in years.

Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock stars as Sally Owens in 'Practical Magic.'

"Sandra is realistic about what Practical Magic 2 requires," a source exclusively told a news outlet. "She and Nicole Kidman need to look as hot as humanly possible, or the whole premise and comedy of the film doesn't work. Nobody is forcing her to lose weight or get ripped, but Sandra is doing it for the good of the movie, and she's doing it her way."

The insider noted that Bullock is not just "getting chiseled" for the role, she's also experimenting with new makeup and costume ideas. "It's a funny situation because this is what Nicole does every two months, because Nicole works so much, but Sandra hasn't made a movie in four years," the source said. "This is a big deal for her, and she always wanted to revisit this character. That means dieting, that means crunches, and that means no cheating."

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock will reprise their roles in 'Practical Magic 2.'

While the intense preparations may seem daunting, the source reassured fans that the Lost City star "has the body and mindset of an elite athlete. She can handle this, and she can more than handle the enormous payoff that comes from making a great movie. After another long hiatus, she can't wait to get back in the game."

In the original Practical Magic, Bullock and Kidman play sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, who shy away from their magical heritage until faced with a crisis involving Gillian's abusive boyfriend. The film gained a dedicated following over the years, especially during Halloween season.

Source: @Warner Bros/YouTube Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock star as the magical Owens sisters in 'Practical Magic.'

In a June 2024 interview, Kidman confirmed the sequel's return, stating, "There's a lot more to tell which is why we go, 'OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this.'"

On May 5, Warner Bros. teased enthusiastic fans with a video confirming the film's release date. "The spell is cast. The date is set. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return. Only In Theaters September 18, 2026," the caption reads.

An insider previously revealed that both actresses are "pretty fired up" about the project, emphasizing that it's "not just going to be a nostalgic retread of the first movie."

Source: Warner Bros. 'Practical Magic 2' will be released in theaters on September 18, 2026.

"It's going to be a reinvention and hopefully more of a 'water cooler' kind of movie that gets people talking," the source added. "This is going to be a Practical Magic for the people who made Big Little Lies a hit."