Sara Foster Admits She Once Went on 'Blah' Date With 'Grandpa' George Clooney After Cindy Crawford Set Them Up: 'It Was Such a Hard No'

Photo of George Clooney, Cindy Crawford and Sara Foster
Source: MEGA

Sara Foster recalled Cindy Crawford setting her up on a 'blah' date with much-older George Clooney.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 16 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Sara Foster exposed a disastrous past date with George Clooney.

During the Thursday, January 15, episode of “The World’s First Podcast,” the Nobody Wants This creator, 44, recalled Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber introducing her to the actor, 64.

Sara Foster Was Not Interested in Dating George Clooney

Image of Sara Foster thought George Clooney was too old for her.
Source: MEGA

Sara Foster thought George Clooney was too old for her.

“I got set up with George Clooney, like, 30 years ago. It was such a blah. Sorry, had to say it,” Foster revealed.

The group of four met up in person when the actress was around 24, but she was never interested.

“It was just such a hard no. I remember thinking, ‘Oh, he is so old,’” Foster continued. “I always say that when I see these young girls dating older guys. Like, yes, of course, sometimes it makes sense, and it’s all the things. I’ve never understood a 19-year-old that’s into a 40-year-old. I just always thought that was so weird.”

Image of Cindy Crawford attempted to set Sara Foster up with George Clooney.
Source: MEGA

Cindy Crawford attempted to set Sara Foster up with George Clooney.

The 44-year-old went as far as to say she was “offended” Crawford and Gerber tried to play matchmaker when Clooney was so much older.

“I’m sure George Clooney is a nice guy, but I just remember it being the four of us sitting there and thinking like, ‘I’m gonna die, like I’m gonna die,’” Foster remembered, noting she was “so sad” over a recent breakup at the time. “Then, here’s this one who just feels like a grandpa. It was depressing. I was so depressed.”

The Barely Famous alum added, “I also think it wasn’t George being like, ‘Oh, set me up with Sara Foster.’ I think it was more like Rande and Cindy being like, ‘We know someone great.’ I don’t think he was that into it either. I started crying about my ex to him. So I think he was like, ‘This chick’s not okay.’”

Sara Foster and George Clooney's Dating History

Image of George Clooney is married to Amal Clooney.
Source: MEGA

George Clooney is married to Amal Clooney.

Foster dated Tommy Haas for 14 years before the duo separated in 2024. Meanwhile, Clooney has been married to his wife, Amal, since 2014.

In November 2024, Sara’s sister, Erin, said of her ex-husband, "Tommy is a great guy. He's an amazing dad. He's literally having dinner with my husband and our other brother-in-law Tom. He's in our family forever."

Sara shares Valentina, 15, and Josephine, 10, with the tennis player.

Sara Foster Never Married Ex Tommy Haas

Image of Sara Foster previously dated Tommy Haas.
Source: MEGA

Sara Foster previously dated Tommy Haas.

David Foster’s daughter explained her decision to never marry Tommy in a May 2023 episode of the “We Met at Acme” podcast.

“Looking back, I guess I didn’t grow up respecting marriage. I grew up thinking it doesn’t mean anything — you just walk away, you cheat, you got to this person you go to, that person,” she explained, referring to her dad’s five marriages. “We just didn’t grow up with the foundation of marriage being a union of bliss and holy matrimony and forever.”

