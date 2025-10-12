From Bachelor to Family Man: The Stunning Love Story of George and Amal Clooney

Article continues below advertisement

Longtime bachelor George Clooney finally found his match in the remarkable human rights lawyer Amal Clooney. Despite their undeniable chemistry, Amal needed some time to realize their romance was the real deal. "We never talked about marriage when we were dating, and I asked her out of the blue," George shared during an interview with CBS in November 2020. "[It] took her a long time to say yes. I was on my knee for, like, 20 minutes. I finally said, 'Look, I'm gonna throw my hip out.' We told that story to her parents, and they're like, 'There's something wrong with his hip?'"

The couple first crossed paths in Lake Como, Italy, in 2013. Later that year, they enjoyed their first date in London, leading to a fairy-tale wedding at the Aman Canal Grande Hotel in Venice, Italy, in September 2014. Initially, the pair didn't plan to start a family, but Us Weekly confirmed in February 2017 that they were expecting. George and Amal welcomed their twins, Alexander and Ella, in June 2017. Scroll down to witness how George and Amal's love has flourished over the years.

July 2013: George and Amal Clooney Met for the First Time

Source: MEGA

The From Dusk till Dawn actor was introduced to Amal by a mutual friend while they were at his home in Italy. "It's the wildest thing. A mutual friend of ours said, 'I'm stopping by and can I bring my friend?' And I was like, 'Of course.' I got a call from my agent who called me and said, 'I met this woman who's coming to your house who you're gonna marry,'" George said. "The funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting, so my parents were there, and we just talked and we stayed up all night talking and then." He also told The Hollywood Reporter he thought Amal was beautiful, funny and "obviously smart" when he saw her for the first time.

October 2013: George and Amal Clooney Enjoyed Their First Date

Source: MEGA

Following their first meeting, George and Amal exchanged email addresses to keep in touch. Months later, in October 2013, they had their "good first date" in London. "Then we went for dinner," George said. "She said, 'Let's go to this place.' It was one of those places that was incredibly hip and chic. And when we came out, there were 50 paparazzi there. But she handled it like a champ."

April 2014: George Clooney Popped the Question to Amal

Source: MEGA

While enjoying a casual date night at home, George got down on one knee and proposed to Amal. He reminisced, "I had a playlist with my Rosemary [Clooney] songs on it, and I was waiting for this song, 'Why Shouldn't I?' … And it played, and she's like, 'Holy s---!' And she just kept staring at the ring, going, 'Oh, my God.' It was 20 minutes of me on my knee, waiting for her to say yes, because she was so shocked. She only said yes when 'Goody, Goody' came on, which isn't very romantic — it's kind of mean: 'So you met someone who set you back on your heels, goody, goody.'" Amal showed off her seven-carat, emerald-cut diamond engagement ring when she and George attended the Celebrity Fight Night charity event in September 2014.

September 2014: George and Amal Clooney Wed in Italy

Source: MEGA

On September 27, 2014, George and Amal sealed their union with a kiss during a ceremony at the Aman Canal Grande resort in Venice. "We didn't tell anybody else that we were going to do it but eventually somebody figured it out. Oh, my God!" the Ocean's Twelve actor exclaimed. He added, "Once people got wind of it, it became an event. We took a bus from here to Venice, then we got on a boat, and once we got on the boat, there were so many paparazzi and so many people standing there waiting. We were sitting down in the boat, and I was like, 'You know what? Why are we hiding? Why are we ducking? We shouldn't be ashamed of this.' And we got up and waved." George and Amal tied the knot again during a 12-minute civil ceremony at the Ca' Farsetti Palace in Venice, a few days after their lavish nuptials.

January 2015: George and Amal Clooney Made Their Red Carpet Debut

Source: MEGA

The power couple showed off their romance on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in January 2015.

June 2017: George and Amal Clooney Welcomed Their Twins

Source: MEGA

Almost three years after they said "I do," George and Amal became parents to their twins: son Alexander and daughter Ella. "He goes, 'Well, there's one.' And I said, 'Great.' And then he goes, 'And there's the second one.' And I was like, 'What?' We just sat there, staring at that piece of paper they give you, and I kept thinking there was a mistake," the Academy-winning actor shared his reaction upon learning they were having twins.

March 2022: Amal Clooney Opened Up About Her Marriage to George

Source: MEGA

After securing a spot on TIME Magazine's 2022 Women of the Year, Amal gushed about her husband while discussing their "wonderful" marriage. "I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," she said. "It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance." Even after welcoming their children, George and Amal have continued to hit red carpet events together.

February 2025: George Clooney Spoke Candidly About Their First Meeting