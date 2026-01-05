or
Sara Foster Dodges Wardrobe Malfunction at 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Sara Foster shared a near wardrobe mishap while walking the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards.

Jan. 5 2026, Published 10:09 a.m. ET

Sara Foster nearly encountered a wardrobe mishap at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

The 44-year-old co-creator of Nobody Wants This revealed to E! that a photographer alerted her to an impending fashion faux pas while she graced the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, January 4. As she stepped elegantly in her thigh-high slit Monique Lhuillier dress, her Spanx made an unintentional appearance.

Sara Foster attended the 2026 Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

“Gotta love him!” she exclaimed to E!’s red carpet host Keltie Knight. Foster dazzled in her white gown, which featured a mock neck, long sleeves and a fitted bodice. The dress highlighted her cinched waist with gold hardware and flowed into a dramatic skirt that revealed her leg. She completed her glamorous look with gold strappy heels, delicate rings and sparkling diamond earrings.

Foster’s beauty game was on point as well; she flaunted bronzed skin, contoured cheeks, perfectly filled-in eyebrows, smokey eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy pink lips. Her blonde, highlighted hair was styled half-up, with soft curls enhancing her stunning appearance.

Sara Foster revealed how she dodged a wardrobe malfunction.

While chatting with E!, Foster shared that she almost wore the same dress to the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. “I was like, ‘I want to bring that back,’” she said.

She further revealed that her team had pointed out that fans can purchase their own Monique Lhuillier dress. “They’re like, ‘It’s online, people can buy it.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t care.’”

During the event, Foster made sure to capture a few moments with her sister Erin Foster, who is also a co-creator of Nobody Wants This.

Erin, 43, showcased her chic style in a brown ensemble that featured a black beaded halter top and a bodycon silk skirt. To match her outfit, Erin added a bit of glamour with diamond angular earrings and silver sparkly eyeshadow that lit up her lids. Her flawless makeup included dewy skin, contoured cheeks, long lashes and pink lips, with her blonde hair styled in a fashionable updo, leaving curled pieces framing her face. The sisters embraced as they posed for photos together.

Sara Foster and her sister Erin Foster are both co-creators of the show ‘Nobody Wants This.’

This year, Nobody Wants This earned a nomination for Best Comedy Series, while Adam Brody, who plays Noah, received a nod for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, and Kristen Bell, starring as Joanne, was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

The series 'Nobody Wants This' earned nominations at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

Sara isn’t the only star discussing the perils of the red carpet. Sheryl Lee Ralph also shared her secrets on avoiding a wardrobe malfunction.

Sheryl Lee Ralph shared her simple tricks for avoiding red carpet wardrobe mishaps.

“When you’re coming down the red carpet, it’s not time for little hiccups and your shoes, sometimes they don’t fit properly,” said the Abbott Elementary star in her E! interview. “First of all, I live by lidocaine if the shoe even has the possibility of being uncomfortable. And then I spray the shoe with spray adhesive, get my foot in and there is no flip-floppage.”

