Article continues below advertisement
Sara Haines Breaks Down Over 'The View' Covering Hard-Hitting Topics: 'The World Is on Fire'

Sara Haines opened up about emotional burnout, as nonstop tragic news impacts her mental health.

Feb. 4 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Sara Haines, co-host of The View, recently broke down in tears while discussing the turmoil surrounding recent news events.

During an episode of the “Behind the Table” podcast, she shared her thoughts with series producer Brian Teta, revealing the emotional toll that covering hard-hitting topics has taken on her.

Sara Haines became emotional while discussing heavy news on 'The View.'

Teta opened the conversation by acknowledging the difficulty in maintaining a positive outlook in light of the week’s distressing news. The topics ranged from the tragic shooting of 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti in Minnesota to former President Donald Trump’s controversial phone call with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Sara Haines said the news can be a lot.

Haines responded to Teta’s comments by stating, “It's our job to be read-in and dialed-in, so the amount of consumption is so great that that stuff that's going on in the world — then, your world happens.”

She expressed the news can feel overwhelming, even leading her to question her own motivation. “The weight of that brings you to your knees in a level that says, the greater world is on fire, your world is on fire, why get out of bed?” she revealed, her emotions clearly surfacing.

As the conversation continued, Teta reminded Haines that she had previously shared her struggles with mental health. Haines acknowledged this, explaining that her role on The View does not allow for breaks from the constant flow of news. “With this job, you don't have the luxury of just saying, 'I really need to check out,'” she stated, emphasizing the relentless nature of her responsibilities.

Haines also shared her appreciation for her children, who provide her with a sense of comfort and innocence amid the chaos. “That's why I'm so grateful for my kids, because their worlds are so innocent still and pure,” she remarked, explaining how she tries to disconnect from news while spending time with them.

Sarah Haines shared that her children help her disconnect and feel grounded.

In addition to grappling with her emotional state, Haines and her fellow co-hosts are facing the extended absence of longtime panelist Joy Behar, who returned to the show after a week-long hiatus.

Joy Behar returned to the show after battling an illness.

