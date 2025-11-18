'What the F---?!': Sara Haines Gets Muted on 'The View' as She Curses in Disbelief Over Mentalist Oz Pearlman's Skills — Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Sara Haines was so amazed at the guest star on the Tuesday, November 18, episode of The View that she accidentally blurted out an f-bomb live on-air. The women were interviewing celebrity mentalist Oz Pearlman about his new book, Read Your Mind, when he wowed everyone in the studio with his skills.

Source: @theview/youtube Celebrity mentalist Oz Pearlman shocked 'The View' co-hosts by correctly guessing answers.

After correctly guessing the name of the friend Ana Navarro was thinking of, they played a game about making up fake ATM PIN codes. After once again coming to the right conclusion, he told Haines he was going to guess the private PIN code she actually uses every day.

Sara Haines Drops the F-Bomb on 'The View'

"Are you ready? Are you ready for this, Sara?" Pearlman excitedly asked, then revealing the correct 4-digit number. "What the f---?!" she bluntly exclaimed while getting muted on the show and clasping her hands to her mouth as she realized she was cursing.

Joy Behar Calls Out Her Costar

Source: @theview/youtube Sara Haines covered her mouth after realizing she said 'what the f---' on TV.

Navarro bopped her costar on the head with a piece of cardboard while Sunny Hostin pointed to Haines in shock. "No one knows my pin!" Haines declared in total amazement. She then realized she'll now have to change her code, asking the author, "Why would you say it on national television?!" "How would he know my pin?" she asked again in bewilderment. "Again. Again. That's two times now," Joy Behar quipped, noting how Haines almost said the f-word during an earlier conversation on the show.

Whoopi Goldberg Was Accidentally Muted in October

Source: @theview/youtube Oz Pearlman correctly guessed the PIN code Sara Haines uses.

It was just a few weeks ago that Whoopi Goldberg got muted on The View — however, she insisted she never actually cursed. While announcing that Marjorie Taylor Greene was going be the guest on the November 5 episode, Goldberg stated of the recent government shutdown, "I don't know how many things we agree on, but the one thing we can agree on, this should not be affecting the American people." "These are decisions that you don't have the right to..." Goldberg continued before the audio cut out.

Source: @theview/youtube Whoopi Goldberg denied cursing when she was muted on an episode in October.