or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > The View
OK LogoNEWS

'What the F---?!': Sara Haines Gets Muted on 'The View' as She Curses in Disbelief Over Mentalist Oz Pearlman's Skills — Watch

Photo of Sara Haines on 'The View'
Source: @theview/youtube

Sara Haines got muted on 'The View' when she accidentally exclaimed 'what the f---' on-air.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 18 2025, Published 3:58 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sara Haines was so amazed at the guest star on the Tuesday, November 18, episode of The View that she accidentally blurted out an f-bomb live on-air.

The women were interviewing celebrity mentalist Oz Pearlman about his new book, Read Your Mind, when he wowed everyone in the studio with his skills.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Celebrity mentalist Oz Pearlman shocked 'The View' co-hosts by correctly guessing answers.
Source: @theview/youtube

Celebrity mentalist Oz Pearlman shocked 'The View' co-hosts by correctly guessing answers.

After correctly guessing the name of the friend Ana Navarro was thinking of, they played a game about making up fake ATM PIN codes. After once again coming to the right conclusion, he told Haines he was going to guess the private PIN code she actually uses every day.

Article continues below advertisement

Sara Haines Drops the F-Bomb on 'The View'

"Are you ready? Are you ready for this, Sara?" Pearlman excitedly asked, then revealing the correct 4-digit number.

"What the f---?!" she bluntly exclaimed while getting muted on the show and clasping her hands to her mouth as she realized she was cursing.

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar Calls Out Her Costar

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Sara Haines covered her mouth after realizing she said 'what the f---' on TV.
Source: @theview/youtube

Sara Haines covered her mouth after realizing she said 'what the f---' on TV.

Navarro bopped her costar on the head with a piece of cardboard while Sunny Hostin pointed to Haines in shock.

"No one knows my pin!" Haines declared in total amazement.

She then realized she'll now have to change her code, asking the author, "Why would you say it on national television?!"

"How would he know my pin?" she asked again in bewilderment.

"Again. Again. That's two times now," Joy Behar quipped, noting how Haines almost said the f-word during an earlier conversation on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Was Accidentally Muted in October

Photo of Oz Pearlman correctly guessed the PIN code Sara Haines uses.
Source: @theview/youtube

Oz Pearlman correctly guessed the PIN code Sara Haines uses.

It was just a few weeks ago that Whoopi Goldberg got muted on The View — however, she insisted she never actually cursed.

While announcing that Marjorie Taylor Greene was going be the guest on the November 5 episode, Goldberg stated of the recent government shutdown, "I don't know how many things we agree on, but the one thing we can agree on, this should not be affecting the American people."

"These are decisions that you don't have the right to..." Goldberg continued before the audio cut out.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg denied cursing when she was muted on an episode in October.
Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg denied cursing when she was muted on an episode in October.

When the series returned from a commercial break, Goldberg revealed the show's producers were contacted by a publication over the ordeal.

"Just so we're all clear, our people just got a call, saying, 'Whoopi just said a bad word. Do you have a comment?' I didn't say the bad word. I did not say it," she pointed out.

"She just thought it," joked Behar, to which the EGOT winner replied, "I did."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.