'The View' Wants Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Show After Co-Hosts Praised Controversial Politician, Claims Insider: It Would Be 'Ratings Gold'

The women of The View were just as shocked as fans when they found themselves with nothing but good things to say about Marjorie Taylor Greene criticizing the government shutdown. Now, an insider claimed the ABC talk show is looking to get more eyes on their program by inviting the controversial politician onto the series!

Did 'The View' Invite Marjorie Taylor Greene to the Show?

Source: mega A source claimed 'The View' has reached out and invited Marjorie Taylor Greene to be on the show.

"The praise got people talking," the source told journalist Rob Shuter. "Now ABC wants the moment to go viral again — with Marjorie sitting right there in the Hot Topics seat." The report claimed someone from the network has already reached out to Greene, who is "weighing the risks" of going on the popular show. "She knows The View is the lion’s den," a Capitol Hill insider stated. "But she also loves a spotlight — and she knows this would make headlines everywhere." It would be a win-win, as ABC believes the episode could be "ratings gold."

What Did 'The View' Stars Say About MTG?

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg asked, 'What the h--- is going on?' after admitting Greene was being a 'voice of reason' about the government shutdown.

The discussion on MTG occurred during the Thursday, October 9, episode, where they played a clip of Greene saying of the shutdown, "Let's take off our Democrat jerseys, let's take off our Republican jerseys, and we should do something responsible for the American people and fix this." "She is the voice of reason here. What the h--- is going on?" quipped Whoopi Goldberg, leading to laughs from everyone.

Greene Was Being a 'Voice of Reason'

Source: mega Alyssa Farah Griffin likened MTG to a 'blind a squirrel' on 'The View.'

"You know what? I'll take it," Joy Behar noted, then cracking a joke about going to get skin laser treatments with the politician after the latter once stated she believes Jewish people caused the California wildfires with space lasers. "It's a dark day when Marjorie Taylor Greene is the voice of reason, but you know what they say about a blind squirrel," Alyssa Farah Griffin added. "No, wait, I've never heard what they say about a blind squirrel," Goldberg responded, to which Griffin said, "A blind squirrel finds a nut every now and then!"

Source: mega An insider said Greene is weighing the pros and cons of appearing on the ABC program.