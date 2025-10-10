or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > The View
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

'The View' Wants Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Show After Co-Hosts Praised Controversial Politician, Claims Insider: It Would Be 'Ratings Gold'

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and photo of Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Joy Behar
Source: mega;abc

'The View' co-hosts praised Marjorie Taylor Greene's criticism of the government shutdown.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 10 2025, Published 5:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The women of The View were just as shocked as fans when they found themselves with nothing but good things to say about Marjorie Taylor Greene criticizing the government shutdown.

Now, an insider claimed the ABC talk show is looking to get more eyes on their program by inviting the controversial politician onto the series!

Article continues below advertisement

Did 'The View' Invite Marjorie Taylor Greene to the Show?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of A source claimed 'The View' has reached out and invited Marjorie Taylor Greene to be on the show.
Source: mega

A source claimed 'The View' has reached out and invited Marjorie Taylor Greene to be on the show.

"The praise got people talking," the source told journalist Rob Shuter. "Now ABC wants the moment to go viral again — with Marjorie sitting right there in the Hot Topics seat."

The report claimed someone from the network has already reached out to Greene, who is "weighing the risks" of going on the popular show.

"She knows The View is the lion’s den," a Capitol Hill insider stated. "But she also loves a spotlight — and she knows this would make headlines everywhere."

It would be a win-win, as ABC believes the episode could be "ratings gold."

Article continues below advertisement

What Did 'The View' Stars Say About MTG?

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg asked, 'What the h--- is going on?' after admitting Greene was being a 'voice of reason' about the government shutdown.
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg asked, 'What the h--- is going on?' after admitting Greene was being a 'voice of reason' about the government shutdown.

The discussion on MTG occurred during the Thursday, October 9, episode, where they played a clip of Greene saying of the shutdown, "Let's take off our Democrat jerseys, let's take off our Republican jerseys, and we should do something responsible for the American people and fix this."

"She is the voice of reason here. What the h--- is going on?" quipped Whoopi Goldberg, leading to laughs from everyone.

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Greene Was Being a 'Voice of Reason'

Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin likened MTG to a 'blind a squirrel' on 'The View.'
Source: mega

Alyssa Farah Griffin likened MTG to a 'blind a squirrel' on 'The View.'

"You know what? I'll take it," Joy Behar noted, then cracking a joke about going to get skin laser treatments with the politician after the latter once stated she believes Jewish people caused the California wildfires with space lasers.

"It's a dark day when Marjorie Taylor Greene is the voice of reason, but you know what they say about a blind squirrel," Alyssa Farah Griffin added.

"No, wait, I've never heard what they say about a blind squirrel," Goldberg responded, to which Griffin said, "A blind squirrel finds a nut every now and then!"

Photo of An insider said Greene is weighing the pros and cons of appearing on the ABC program.
Source: mega

An insider said Greene is weighing the pros and cons of appearing on the ABC program.

Griffin's comment got all of her costars cracking up and clapping.

"I say, get back to work, hash this out over healthcare. I agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene, these are Republicans and Democrats that need these subsidies," the pregnant star continued. "Steve Bannon agrees with her, so I can see the president coming around."

"Another blind squirrel!" Sara Haines exclaimed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.