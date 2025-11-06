or
Article continues below advertisement
Sarah Ferguson Reportedly Had 'Whirlwind Affair' With 'Love of Her Life' While Pregnant With Princess Eugenie

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: AbeBooks/mega

A 2001 book details Sarah Ferguson's alleged affair with American Steve Wyatt.

Nov. 6 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

As Sarah Ferguson has been evicted from her longtime residence along with her disgraced ex-husband, now known as Andrew Mountbatten, rumors about her alleged affair during her pregnancy with Princess Eugenie have come back to light.

According to a 2001 book titled The Duchess of York: Uncensored by Vasso Kortesis, the former royal had a "whirlwind affair" with married American Steve Wyatt starting in 1989 after the two met at the Houston Grand Opera's British Opera Festival, where she was the guest of honor that year.

Ferguson, 66, even purportedly introduced the Texan multimillionaire to Princess Beatrice, who was born in 1988.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Sarah Ferguson reportedly had an affair while pregnant with Princess Eugenie.
Source: mega

Sarah Ferguson reportedly had an affair while pregnant with Princess Eugenie.

Ferguson married the former prince, 65, in 1986 only to divorce just six years later in 1992.

The book claimed, "Steve Wyatt was the main reason for the breakdown of her marriage."

"She met him at a time of her life when she was exceptionally low and felt Andrew wasn't supporting her. She went to Texas, and she met a very handsome and rich Texan who was very attentive and loving, and they very quickly fell in love," said Kortesis. "Andrew may have been her best friend, and he probably still is now and probably always will be, but Steve Wyatt was the love life of her life."

Article continues below advertisement

Steve Wyatt Came Before Sarah Ferguson's Infamous Toe-Sucking Scandal

image of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten were married from 1986 to 1992.
Source: mega

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor were married from 1986 to 1992.

Following the dissolution of her marriage to Andrew, the Daily Mirror published scandalous photos of Ferguson's toes being sucked by her "financial advisor" John Bryan while on holiday in St Tropez. Bryan was apparently one of Wyatt's friends.

The photos came just five months after the former couple announced their separation in March 1992.

The incident is still viewed as one of the biggest royal scandals to date.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Sarah Ferguson said in 2010 that she only saw Andrew '40 days' out of the year.
Source: mega

Sarah Ferguson said in 2010 that she only saw Andrew '40 days' out of the year.

Speaking to TV host Ernie Manouse in 2010 about what happened with Andrew, Ferguson explained, "My deal was that I was marrying my man, who happened to be a prince and a naval officer."

"But what I got was not the man; I got the palace and didn't get him," she spilled. "For our marriage, I saw him 40 days a year."

Sarah Ferguson Is Reportedly Moving Into a 'Separate Home' Following Royal Lodge Eviction

image of Sarah Ferguson lived with Andrew at Royal Lodge for many years.
Source: mega

Sarah Ferguson lived with Andrew at the Royal Lodge for many years.

According to a news outlet, a source close to Ferguson revealed she will be moving into a "separate home" after living with Andrew at the Royal Lodge since 2008.

"Contrary to reports, she has never asked for a property or any provision for herself," the source said. "She will continue to forge an independent life."

This comes after it was reported that Andrew will be moving to a property on the family's Sandringham estate following his titles being stripped.

