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Sarah Jessica Parker Appears to Shade 'Miserable' Megyn Kelly With Rare Social Media Move

Photo of Sarah Jessica Parker and Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker seemingly threw shade by 'liking' a video that mocked Megyn Kelly's morning routine.

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

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Sarah Jessica Parker appeared to throw shade at Megyn Kelly after "liking" a video poking fun at the media personality.

The And Just Like That actress, 61, seemingly showed her approval of an Instagram post captioned, "POV: Megyn Kelly's morning routine," which mocked the former Fox News correspondent's daily habits through a parody Get Ready With Me video.

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Source: @nicolewhittedauthor/Instagram

Nicole Whitted joked about Megyn Kelly's morning routine in a video posted on October 7.

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Sarah Jessica Parker 'Liked' Video That Shaded Megyn Kelly

Photo of Sarah Jessica Parker has defended her decision in the past to not post on social media about politics.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker has defended her decision in the past to not post on social media about politics.

"First, I wake up. Good morning, Megyn Kelly. Next, I ask myself the same question I ask every day: "Megyn, how can you be the biggest c--- possible today?" the video's creator, Nicole Whitted, said as she got out of bed.

Whitted said Kelly's next step was to meditate while listening to her "greatest hits," a collection of sound bites from her own talk show.

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Megyn Kelly's Morning Routine Was Mocked in Parody Video

Photo of Megyn Kelly is known for her conservative political stance.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly is known for her conservative political stance.

One of Kelly's past comments about immigration played in the background, with her voice saying, "Get out. We know our country is better than yours; that's because we filled it with our work ethic, our culture and our values. You being here only dilutes it for us, those who built it."

Another voiceover featured Kelly's opinion about the Cornell 7 case, in which she said, "I'm sorry, but three weeks? If you were violently gang-rapped repeatedly over the course of an evening, do you think it would take you three weeks to call the campus police?"

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Megyn Kelly's 'Goals' Were Made Fun of

Photo of The parody video joked that Megyn Kelly took time to write goals during her morning routine.
Source: MEGA

The parody video joked that Megyn Kelly took time to write goals during her morning routine.

According to Whitted, Kelly, 55, allocated time in her routine to establish her goals, writing in her journal, "Be a raging c---."

"Lastly, before I leave for the day, I give myself one final pep talk. 'C---' that is what I want to be," Whitted said in a fake, high-pitched voice before pretending to break character and address the cameraman. "God, I'm f------ miserable. You better cut out that last part."

Sarah Jessica Parker Defended Not Posting About Politics in 2025

Photo of Sarah Jessica Parker admitted she's been urged in the past to 'be vocal' about politics on social media.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker admitted she's been urged in the past to 'be vocal' about politics on social media.

Though the S-- and The City actress only "liked" the video, she has addressed her decision to intentionally avoid politics on social media.

"I often don’t talk on social media because I don’t think it’s a place that’s deserving of any real complicated conversation. I’m not interested in quick little snippets when it’s dealing with conflict or even elections sometimes," Parker defended her stance in a July 2025 interview on "The Best People" podcast. “I really was so thoughtful about how I wanted to talk about the election because I think it turns into a distraction from a campaign. It turns into fodder. It’s misunderstood. You have no control over it.”

She admitted that others have urged her to "be vocal" as a public figure, but she didn't want to talk about things she didn't feel "educated on."

"I'm not going to jump in on really complex areas that I feel are deserving of far more thought, consideration, nuance — which I know no one’s interested in,” she explained. “And I just feel like I want to be helpful. I don’t want to hurt something that matters to me.”

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