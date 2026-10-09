TRUE CRIME NEWS Megyn Kelly Is Now Calling the Cornell 7 the Cornell 8 to Include Jane Doe After Frat Brother Claimed She Assaulted Him Source: UNSPLASH ; Cornell University ; MEGA The assault took place in 2024. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 9 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly stated on her show that she is using the term "Cornell 8" instead of “Cornell 7” because she claims Jane Doe is now an "accused assaulter" herself. The shift in terminology is because one of the seven male defendants leveled a counteraccusation, alleging that Jane Doe molested him while he was physically incapacitated during the night in question.

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Text Messages Were Leaked

Source: UNSPLASH Megyn Kelly is now including Jane Doe as one of the assaulters in the incident.

TMZ published leaked text messages and Snapchat communications from 2024. The defendants' supporters point to messages where Jane Doe reportedly used expressions like "our body, our choice" and discussed using drugs consensually to argue that the interactions were mutual rather than a gang r---. Kelly argued that because Jane Doe is now facing a counteraccusation of sexual misconduct under New York law, she should be included alongside the seven accused men in the collective label.

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The Cornell 8

Source: GOOGLEMAPS One of the frat brothers claimed Jane Doe assaulted him that night.

“Cornell Eight — that's what I'm calling them. It's seven guys, and she's now an accused assaulter. The alleged victim here may have molested one of the seven herself when he was, unlike Jane Doe, physically incapacitated, physically helpless, which, by the way, actually is a crime currently under New York law unlike what she's alleging,” she said on her Thursday, October 8, show. The original civil lawsuit filed by Jane Doe accuses seven former Cornell University fraternity members of drugging and r----- her at a Chi Phi fraternity house in 2024. All of the accused men have denied the wrongdoing, with some maintaining the encounter was consensual.

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Source: MegynKelly/youtube Megyn Kelly previously described Jane Doe as 'unattractive.'

“What Jane Doe was actually saying in that room, according to those who were there, was, ‘We're all consenting adults here in medieval times," Kelly explained. "This was normal and was opening the door to let more men in, and was actually verbally consenting to threesomes.'" Jane Doe’s attorney, Thomas Giuffra, stated that Jane Doe is currently hiding at her parents' home in a "bunker situation,” following a wave of intense public doxxing, death threats and a swatting incident at her home. He blasted Kelly’s framing of her as “unattractive” and enjoying the assault as abusive.

Source: MEGA Jane Doe has been doxxed since the scandal went viral.