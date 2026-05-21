Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Rare Glimpse Inside Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick With Intimate Photos to Celebrate 29th Anniversary

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Sarah Jessica Parker marked her 29th anniversary with husband Matthew Broderick with a post on Instagram featuring their intimate wedding photos on Tuesday, May 19. The post included two throwback newspaper clippings and a Polaroid pic of Broderick kissing her forehead. The ...And Just Like That star, 61, wrote, "May 19th, 1997-May 19th, 2026: 29 years. And counting. Here’s to you my darling. With your favorite band joining me in serenading you. Us. Forever young. Xx, Your wife Sarah Jessica."

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Source: MEGA Sarah Jessica Parker wrote 'forever young' in her tribute to husband Matthew Broderick.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram 'Here’s to you my darling,' Sarah Jessica Parker captioned the wedding post.

The crowd went wild, as pal Andy Cohen joked, "And they said it wouldn’t last!" Mindy Kaling added, "The only couple ever, really." For his part, Broderick's Instagram is set to private.

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Sarah Jessica Parker's Wedding Regrets

Source: MEGA Sarah Jessica Parker wore black when she married Matthew Broderick in a wedding that was a surprise to their guests.

On that special day in 1997, 100 friends and family members of the couple thought they were attending a party at Angel Orensanz Synagogue in NYC. Surprise! It was their wedding. That wasn't the only nontraditional element of their event. She told Marie Claire in 2006, "I wore black on my wedding day, and I really regret that. I was too embarrassed to get married in white, and both Matthew and I were reluctant to have people pay so much attention to us. Which is ridiculous, because that's when you can relish the attention, when it's natural. We treated it like it was a big party on a Monday night, and I regret it." She confessed she would do things differently if given the chance in an interview three years later. “[I'd] white it up," she said on Today. "I’d wear a beautiful, proper wedding dress, like I should have worn that day."

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Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Love Story

Source: MEGA Both Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were already famous when they married in 1997.

The couple began dating in 1992 after being introduced four months earlier. Both were already famous: Broderick, now 64, kicked off his acting career with the 1983 cyber thriller War Games before cementing his status as an 80s icon as the title character of the 1986 teen comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Family Way

Source: MEGA Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick share three children.