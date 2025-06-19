Inside Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Love Story

Matthew hit it big in the 1986 comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off, portraying the iconic title character. This breakout role catapulted him into a successful film career while allowing him to maintain a strong presence on stage.

To Disney fans, Matthew is best known as the voice of Simba in 1994's The Lion King. His impressive filmography includes notable roles in 1996's The Cable Guy, 1998's Godzilla, 1999's Election, and Inspector Gadget, 2004's The Stepford Wives, 2016's Manchester by the Sea and 2023's No Hard Feelings, demonstrating his range across action, drama, and comedy genres.

Matthew's stage accomplishments include two Tony Awards. He won Best Featured Actor in a Play in 1983 for Brighton Beach Memoirs and Best Actor in a Musical for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 1995. One of his most recognized stage roles was as Leo Bloom in Mel Brooks' musical comedy The Producers, a role he reprised alongside co-star Nathan Lane in the 2005 film adaptation.