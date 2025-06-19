Inside Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Love Story
While her character Carrie Bradshaw faced ups and downs in the pursuit of love, Sarah Jessica Parker has found stability in her marriage to Matthew Broderick. The couple has been happily married since before the premiere of Sex and the City in 1998.
Who Is Matthew Broderick?
Broderick, born on March 21, 1962, in New York City, is a well-regarded actor. His father, James Broderick, was also an actor, known for his roles in mid-1970s films like Dog Day Afternoon and The Taking of Pelham One Two Three. James played the patriarch Doug Lawrence on the TV series Family before passing away in 1982 at the age of 55, just before Matthew's rise to fame. Matthew's mother, Patricia Broderick, was a playwright and artist, who died in 2003.
Matthew Broderick's Versatile Career
Matthew hit it big in the 1986 comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off, portraying the iconic title character. This breakout role catapulted him into a successful film career while allowing him to maintain a strong presence on stage.
To Disney fans, Matthew is best known as the voice of Simba in 1994's The Lion King. His impressive filmography includes notable roles in 1996's The Cable Guy, 1998's Godzilla, 1999's Election, and Inspector Gadget, 2004's The Stepford Wives, 2016's Manchester by the Sea and 2023's No Hard Feelings, demonstrating his range across action, drama, and comedy genres.
Matthew's stage accomplishments include two Tony Awards. He won Best Featured Actor in a Play in 1983 for Brighton Beach Memoirs and Best Actor in a Musical for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 1995. One of his most recognized stage roles was as Leo Bloom in Mel Brooks' musical comedy The Producers, a role he reprised alongside co-star Nathan Lane in the 2005 film adaptation.
How Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Met
Sarah and Matthew's love story began in 1991 when Matthew directed a play at the Naked Angels Theater Company, where Sarah's brothers, Pippin and Toby Parker, were involved. Sarah entered the acting scene as a child, becoming Broadway's original Annie in 1979.
The couple took to the stage together in 1996 in Broadway's How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, marking the beginning of their romance.
"My memory is that literally months passed when I didn't ask her for a date," Matthew shared with The New York Times.
"Your memory is correct," Sarah chimed in, recalling their first date on February 1, 1992, at the movies. "Then he left a very charming, very self-effacing message on the machine. You know, 'Hi, it's Matthew Broderick.' You had to use your last name."
"I had to give her my credits," Matthew joked.
The Couple's Wedding
Just a year after their Broadway debut, Sarah and Matthew wed at New York City’s Angel Orensanz Synagogue on May 19, 1997. The couple invited about 100 guests, claiming they were having a party, only to surprise them with a wedding ceremony. In a twist from tradition, Sarah opted for a black dress instead of the classic bridal white.
Not long after, Sarah became the epitome of the single woman on television when S-- and the City premiered on HBO.
Growing Their Family
During the filming of SATC's fifth season, Sarah was pregnant with the couple’s first child, James Wilkie Broderick. With Carrie navigating a new romance on screen, the pregnancy remained unmentioned, leading to wardrobe adjustments to allow for a more flowy style that concealed her baby bump. James was born on October 28, 2002, in New York City.
Sarah and Matthew later welcomed twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, on June 22, 2009, through a surrogate, completing their beautiful family.