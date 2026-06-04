Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Son James Looks Unrecognizable After Showing Off Ripped Physique
June 4 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son James Broderick is stepping out of his famous parents' shadow in new photos, debuting a noticeably fit physique.
"So dope!! Thank you @bradwalsh ❤️," James, 23, captioned the carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Tuesday, June 2.
James Broderick Turned Heads in New Photo Series
The photo series kicked off with a close-up shot of James showing off his toned shoulders in a black tank top, flashing a smouldering off-camera gaze.
In another shot, the Brown University graduate changed into a light gray graphic T-shirt and mud-splattered cargo pants, showing off his angles as he leaned against a lavish fireplace.
Sarah Jessica Parker Supported James Broderick in the Comments Section
The And Just Like That alum, 61, was in the comments section supporting her son, writing, "Ah handsome. And happy."
Brave personality Andy Cohen also shared his opinion, commenting, "GREAT!"
"Love seeing you as a grown person you look great. I would’ve never imagined you as a muscle man. 💪🏼💪🏼," one fan pointed out, while a second added, "The photos are fantastic. 🔥 great for resume or portfolio. Keep it up."
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Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Share 3 Children
Apart from James, Sarah Jessica and Matthew, 64, also share 16-year-old twins, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta. The couple has been married for nearly three decades, tying the knot in May 1997.
The sitcom actress has shared rare parenting insights over the years, often emphasizing the importance of education for her children, with James notably graduating from Brown University last year.
"I really want my children to be educated in the ways that are fulfilling to them," she told a news outlet in May 2025. “I don’t think that there is one way to be an educated person or to be equipped to be an adult and try to fashion a life for yourself after what would be considered ‘finishing college’ — let’s say 22 years old."
Sarah Jessica Parker Opened Up About Parenting
Regardless of the paths her children chose, the Hocus Pocus star reiterated that she ultimately just wanted them to be happy.
"You want for them to be pursuing things that are exciting and challenging and hard and gratifying and to be able to ultimately take care of themselves, support themselves—emotionally, financially," she continued. "And that they can be in the world and be a reliable person to themselves and to other people. And so we talk about work like that."