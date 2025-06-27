or
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shows Off Her Long Legs During Italian Vacation: Photos

photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar
Source: mega

The actress enjoyed a relaxing vacation on the Mediterranean Sea.

By:

June 27 2025, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s age-defying beauty was a spectacle as she lounged on a yacht in Sardegna, Italy. The actress shared a look into her vacation in a new Instagram carousel from Thursday, June 26.

Between jumps into the Mediterranean Sea, the 48-year-old posed in an orange bathing suit while she soaked up the sunshine. Gellar’s long legs were on full display as she enjoyed a day on the water with friends.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Key to Her 23-Year Marriage Wtih Freddie Prinze Jr.

actress sarah michelle gellar shows off long legs italian vacation photos
Source: @sarahmgellar/Instagram

The star looked gorgeous as she flaunted her long legs.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star also shared snaps of what was on the menu for the day, including pita chips, cheese, salami — and of course — Italian wine.

“Felt cute. Might go seas the day,” she captioned her post.

Although the Hollywood star was all smiles during her Italian getaway, her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., wasn’t in any of the recent photos she shared.

Nonetheless, Gellar gushed over her husband on an episode of Today With Jenna & Friends in April. When asked how she and the actor have kept their spark alive for 23 years, she revealed, “Separate bathrooms — it’s that simple.”

How Did Sarah Michelle Gellar Start Dating Freddie Prinze Jr.?

sarah michelle gellar shows off long legs italian vacation photos
Source: @sarahmgellar/Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have two children.

While they’ve welcomed two kids, Charlotte Grace, 14, and Rocky James, 11, since tying the knot in 2002 — they admitted during a 2020 interview that their life together likely wouldn’t have happened if their first date had actually gone as planned.

“We were friends for a very long time,” Sarah told the publication. “We’d had many dinners before. And we were supposed to go with someone else, and the third person didn’t make it out, and we decided to still go.”

“We were just two people at dinner catching up. We had a long car ride and a long dinner, and things just happened,” she explained.

MORE ON:
Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar Advocates for Meningitis Awareness

sarah michelle gellar shows off long legs italian vacation photo
Source: mega

The actress teamed up with Alyson Hannigan to advocate for meningitis.

Apart from having a successful Hollywood marriage, Sarah is active in spreading awareness about meningococcal disease, also known as meningitis.

She and How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan teamed up to help inform parents on how to talk to their teens about the disease, which is an infection that leads to swelling of the fluid and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

The Premiere of 'Pretty Hurts'

sarah michelle gellar shows off her long legs italian vacation photos
Source: mega

'Pretty Hurts' will premiere on Saturday, June 28.

Their advocacy with GSK’s Ask2BSure health campaign even led to a Lifetime original movie titled Pretty Hurts, which will premiere on Saturday, June 28.

The flicks features young women who enter a beauty pageant. When one contestant finds out her friend was diagnosed with meningitis B, she uses her platform to spread awareness of the disease.

