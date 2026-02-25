Sarah Palin Feeds Cancer-Stricken Boyfriend Ron Duguay in Hospital in Emotional Video

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Palin was seen tenderly caring for her boyfriend, Ron Duguay, as he continues his fight against stage IV cancer. In an emotional Instagram video shared on Tuesday, February 24, Duguay's daughter, Shay Thomas, captured a quiet hospital moment between the couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mrs__shay/Instagram Sarah Palin gently fed Ron Duguay as he rested in a hospital bed.

In the clip, Palin, 62, gently fed spoonfuls of food to the 68-year-old former New York Rangers star as he rested in a hospital bed. The post coincided with the launch of a GoFundMe campaign created by Thomas and her sister, Amber Stavros, to help cover the cost of their father's ongoing cancer treatment. According to a news outlet, Duguay was diagnosed about a year ago with stage IV cancer that began in his colon.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @mrs__shay/Instagram Duguay's daughters launched a GoFundMe to support his cancer treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

GoFundMe Campaign

Source: @mrs__shay/Instagram The former Rangers star was diagnosed with stage IV cancer last year.

Thomas provided a candid update in the caption, writing, "Update on my dad @ronduguay10. One of the hardest things we've learned through this journey is that cancer doesn't fight fair. Just when you think you've found something that's working, just when hope starts to grow again, it tries to show up somewhere else. It forces you to keep pivoting, keep adjusting treatments, and keep changing cocktails and protocols." She continued, "Cancer wears on you mentally, emotionally, and physically. The highs bring hope, the lows can feel overwhelming. But through all of it, my dad keeps showing up. And more than anything, he keeps leaning on God." At the time of publication, the fundraiser had already surpassed the halfway mark of its $100,000 goal, reflecting an outpouring of support from fans and loved ones. Thomas also detailed the extensive measures her father has taken in his battle, sharing, "He is doing everything he possibly can... from living antioxidant water, blood ozone therapy, IV vitamin drips, ivermectin, methylene blue, and countless holistic approaches, while also continuing [Californian hospital] City of Hope's chemo protocol and undergoing major surgery on both his liver and colon. He is all in. Every single day. And through it all, his faith has never wavered."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Palin and Ron Duguay's Relationship

Source: @mrs__shay/Instagram The family shared a heartfelt update about his ongoing treatments.

Palin and Duguay began dating in 2022 but have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Over the years, they've stepped out together at several public events, including a "Save America" rally in Anchorage and a Rangers game in New York City in April 2025, where they were photographed linking arms. The former governor, who finalized her divorce from Todd Palin in 2020 after more than 30 years of marriage, previously described her romance with Duguay as "safe and comfortable."

Source: @mrs__shay/Instagram Palin and Duguay began dating in 2022.