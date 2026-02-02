Sarah Shahi Strips Down for Steamy Bathtub Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Shahi is heating things up on social media with a sultry new photo that instantly grabbed fans’ attention. The actress shared a steamy bathtub snapshot on Instagram, striking a calm yet seductive pose that felt intimate without trying too hard. In the image, Shahi relaxed in a white bathtub filled with bubbles, using her arms to cover herself as she gazed off to the side. Her damp hair was pulled into a loose ponytail, with wispy strands framing her face and giving the shot an effortlessly undone feel. With minimal makeup and just a simple gold necklace, the moment felt natural rather than overly styled.

Source: @sarahshahi/Instagram Sarah Shahi shared a steamy bathtub photo on Instagram.

The setting added to the mood — neutral tile walls and soft lighting created a quiet, spa-like atmosphere that leaned more sultry than flashy. Subtle tattoos along her arms peeked through, giving the photo a personal, lived-in touch. She also set the tone with music, pairing the image with Ella Langley’s “Dandelion,” which only enhanced the relaxed, sensual vibe.

Source: The View/YouTube The actress appeared on 'The View' to promote her new book.

Source: The View/Youtube

The racy post arrives as Shahi continues opening up about her personal life while promoting her new memoir, Life Is Lifey, which she describes as a mix of reflection and guidance. “I wanted something that felt like an encyclopedia of life. The amount of times that I thought ‘I swore, I will never be that person, I will never do that,’ but I ended up doing that, and the judgment we place upon ourselves for doing things like that,” she explained, adding that the book includes the “A to Z on how to life.”

Shahi has also credited her role as Billie Connelly on Netflix’s S--/Life for helping her step into a bolder version of herself. “I got S--/Life at a very interesting time in my life. I mean the stars really did align. Prior to that, like many women, I felt tired, I was overworked. I was really carrying the load with the kids and work. And, self care looked like picking parsley out of my teeth.. You know. I was afraid to question my life. I was afraid to want more that what is just in front of me even that’s where my dreams lie,” she shared.

Source: Netflix Sarah Shahi recently opened up about her memoir, 'Life Is Lifey.'

“So, when I got the show, Billie she became this buzz in my veins that I couldn’t escape. And she had the guts to question all of those things that I had silently been questioning,” she added.

In her memoir, Shahi also recounts an extremely traumatic moment from her childhood involving her father. In the book, per People, her dad was "abusive not only to my mother, but one fateful summer afternoon, to me, too.”

Source: MEGA The book includes deeply personal moments from her childhood.

"He was in the middle of a bad episode when he took me outside, held me on his hip, and held a gun to my head. I was 6 and don't remember anything prior to this moment. But I remember what happened after,” she wrote.

She described how "cold the metal was against my temple" and recalled how "silent tears ran down" her father’s face as he repeatedly told her she was “too good” to be in the world and that it was time for them to “go home.” "His drug-fueled plan was clear: kill me then himself," she continued. "In his twisted mind, my mother would follow, taking her own life in despair."

Source: MEGA Sarah Shahi detailed in her memoir that she was abused by her father.

Shahi wrote that her mother arrived home, found them outside and calmly intervened. She said her mom "reached for the gun, her hand open and waiting, and he surrendered it to her, the metal slipping into her palm as he crumbled, collapsing onto her shoulder." "Alongside my superhero of a mother, my own innocent naiveté shielded me. At such a tender age, I couldn't fully grasp the gravity of what was unfolding, but for reasons I still can't explain, fear never took hold of me," Shahi reflected. "My attention was drawn to him — a certain desperation in his eyes, something so raw that in my 6-year-old heart, all I could do was feel for him, and in that strange, innocent way, I felt empathy."