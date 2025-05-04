Beat the Heat! 10 Refreshing Celebrity Bath Photos That Made a Splash
Chelsea Handler
In June 2015, Chelsea Handler uploaded an eye-popping photo of herself indulging in a soothing soak. She maintained modesty by covering her bare bosom with one hand but amped up the thirst trap by pouting for the camera.
"I'm in a detox bath that my makeup artist gave me which may or may not cause diarrhea. Tune in Tokyo," she wrote in the caption.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen enjoyed a bubbly and delightful escape with her kids Miles, Esti and Wren in a February post.
"BAHHHHHHHHHHH," she captioned the upload, which showed the mom-of-four smiling brightly as she hugged her children in the tub.
Demi Moore
"Early morning hot bath and meditation. Solitude and Wind Songs 🤍," Demi Moore captioned a bath selfie in December 2021.
In the snap, The Substance actress smiled softly at the camera while taking a moment for a steamy escape. She also wore classic eyeglasses with thick black rims that enhanced her sophisticated look.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow went makeup-free when she recharged with a relaxing outdoor bath in September 2021.
The Iron Man star previously detailed her evening self-care routine, telling Harper's Bazaar, "My favourite thing, which I consider self-care, is having a family dinner every night with no phones at the table. That is the best part of my day."
Paltrow added, "I take a bath every night. I really need a hot bath with some great salts. We make one at Goop that I really love, or I just add some old fashioned Epsom salts with a little essential oil. I'm in bed early, usually by 8pm or 9pm. It's kind of embarrassing, but I love it."
Jennifer Lopez
Before her MTV appearance in June 2022, Jennifer Lopez melted away her stress in a bubble bath while scrolling through her phone. She kept her hair in a messy updo style, emphasizing her slender shoulders.
She shared in the caption, "Happiness is a long hot bubble bath (even if you have to take a quick call!) See you later @MTV!!!! 🫧🫧#SelfCareSunday #MorningBath."
Jenny Slate
Jenny Slate gave her fans a bathtub tip in a June 2016 update.
"No joke, no joke at all: to make a bath a little soapy-murky, they put milk STRAIGHT UP WHOLE MILK in the tub. They also put me in there," she shared.
The Parks and Recreation alum previously revealed she usually starts her day in a tub.
"After my morning bath, I like to put rose oil on myself really, really slowly," Slate told Vogue. "It may sound silly, but it makes me happy. It helps me be very aware that I'm caring for myself."
Ricky Gervais
Ricky Gervais surprised his followers with a fun bath photo in August 2020, showing himself lounging in a bathtub.
"New bath pic. Still got it," he captioned the picture, which also showed his facial and chest hair.
Rumer Willis
In June 2022, Rumer Willis set pulses racing when she uploaded photos of herself wearing nothing but accessories while in a bathtub.
"😮😏😜☺️," she cheekily captioned the photoset.
Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner made waves when he shared a carousel of photos in April 2023, which featured a snap of him wearing a bubble hat while unwinding in a tub.
"Spent 45 minutes setting up this bath just to get sweaty 5 minutes after getting in," said Lautner.
Will Ferrell
PayPal tapped Will Ferrell to star in its new ad — which fans are loving!
In the clip, the Old School star bathes with hair rollers on, saying he is "getting glammed up for a commercial." He also flaunts his singing skills by belting out a reimagined version of Fleetwood Mac's song "Go Your Own Way" in another part of the campaign.