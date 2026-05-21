'SATC' Star Jason Lewis Emerges After 3 Years With Cryptic Message on His Whereabouts: 'I Had Something to Do'

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S-- and the City star Jason Lewis made a return to social media after three years. In a Wednesday, May 20, Instagram video, the actor, 54, kept things vague in a cryptic message explaining why he went missing for so long.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @jasonleelewis/Instagram Jason Lewis previously starred on 'SATC.'

“I went quiet. Not because I have nothing to say, but because I had something to do,” he asserted as he strolled along the beach, dressed in a casual black T-shirt. “The kind of creative work that doesn’t leave room for much else, and I made my peace with that. It’s the kind of work that needs to find its people, though.” Lewis did not define the specific “work” he’s been engaged in; however, he’s "still in it." “But I’m far enough along now that it felt like it was time to resurface and share what I’ve been doing,” the star continued, noting there will be “more to come.” He captioned his post: “After three years, it was time.”

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Fans React to Jason Lewis' Return to Social Media

Source: @jasonleelewis/Instagram Jason Lewis did not explicitly reveal what project he's been working on.

Fans took to the comments section to show support for Lewis’ new project. “Great to see you again Jason and can’t wait to see your latest creative endeavors 🙌,” one Instagram user wrote, while another agreed, “Aged like fine wine 🍷🫱🏻‍🫲🏽 glad to see u again.” A third expressed, “The loudest transformations usually happen in silence.” The new Instagram Reel is now the only post published on his feed for his 112,000 followers. Lewis previously starred as Jerry "Smith" Jerrod, Samantha's main love interest, on SATC between 2003 and 2004.

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Jason Lewis Competed on 'Dancing With the Stars' in 2022

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Source: @jasonleelewis/Instagram Jason Lewis said he's been engaged in 'creative work.'

Lewis' last foray into the public eye came he competed with pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd on Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. He was hesitant to say “yes” to the experience and ultimately got eliminated during the first week of competition. "I'd always said ‘no’ to it because I perceived it as reality TV, and it wasn't a point of interest. This year, when the offer came in, my fiancée [Liz Godwin] asked me to be a little less pigheaded and at least take a look at a show,” he explained in a September 2022 interview. "And so I saw [the] first episode she put on the TV, and I was awestruck. It is incredibly beautifully done. The dancers are so talented."

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Source: MEGA Jason Lewis' last public appearance was on the 2022 season of 'DWTS.'

He revealed Godwin was “very thrilled” he got paired with Murgatroyd. "She had her short list of people that she really hoped I was going to end up with and Peta was on it," Lewis said. "It's been fun because she's not only kept me up to speed, but it's having somebody to share it with who's really enthusiastic. She's such a great support. Love you, babe!"

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Source: MEGA Jason Lewis 'felt like it was time to resurface.'