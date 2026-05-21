or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jason Lewis
OK LogoNEWS

'SATC' Star Jason Lewis Emerges After 3 Years With Cryptic Message on His Whereabouts: 'I Had Something to Do'

Photo of Jason Lewis
Source: MEGA/@jasonleelewis/Instagram

Jason Lewis shared his first social media post in three years as he teased what he's been up to.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 21 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

S-- and the City star Jason Lewis made a return to social media after three years.

In a Wednesday, May 20, Instagram video, the actor, 54, kept things vague in a cryptic message explaining why he went missing for so long.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @jasonleelewis/Instagram

Jason Lewis previously starred on 'SATC.'

“I went quiet. Not because I have nothing to say, but because I had something to do,” he asserted as he strolled along the beach, dressed in a casual black T-shirt. “The kind of creative work that doesn’t leave room for much else, and I made my peace with that. It’s the kind of work that needs to find its people, though.”

Lewis did not define the specific “work” he’s been engaged in; however, he’s "still in it."

“But I’m far enough along now that it felt like it was time to resurface and share what I’ve been doing,” the star continued, noting there will be “more to come.”

He captioned his post: “After three years, it was time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Fans React to Jason Lewis' Return to Social Media

Image of Jason Lewis did not explicitly reveal what project he's been working on.
Source: @jasonleelewis/Instagram

Jason Lewis did not explicitly reveal what project he's been working on.

Fans took to the comments section to show support for Lewis’ new project.

“Great to see you again Jason and can’t wait to see your latest creative endeavors 🙌,” one Instagram user wrote, while another agreed, “Aged like fine wine 🍷🫱🏻‍🫲🏽 glad to see u again.”

A third expressed, “The loudest transformations usually happen in silence.”

The new Instagram Reel is now the only post published on his feed for his 112,000 followers.

Lewis previously starred as Jerry "Smith" Jerrod, Samantha's main love interest, on SATC between 2003 and 2004.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Lewis Competed on 'Dancing With the Stars' in 2022

MORE ON:
Jason Lewis

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Jason Lewis said he's been engaged in 'creative work.'
Source: @jasonleelewis/Instagram

Jason Lewis said he's been engaged in 'creative work.'

Lewis' last foray into the public eye came he competed with pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd on Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. He was hesitant to say “yes” to the experience and ultimately got eliminated during the first week of competition.

"I'd always said ‘no’ to it because I perceived it as reality TV, and it wasn't a point of interest. This year, when the offer came in, my fiancée [Liz Godwin] asked me to be a little less pigheaded and at least take a look at a show,” he explained in a September 2022 interview. "And so I saw [the] first episode she put on the TV, and I was awestruck. It is incredibly beautifully done. The dancers are so talented."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jason Lewis' last public appearance was on the 2022 season of 'DWTS.'
Source: MEGA

Jason Lewis' last public appearance was on the 2022 season of 'DWTS.'

He revealed Godwin was “very thrilled” he got paired with Murgatroyd.

"She had her short list of people that she really hoped I was going to end up with and Peta was on it," Lewis said. "It's been fun because she's not only kept me up to speed, but it's having somebody to share it with who's really enthusiastic. She's such a great support. Love you, babe!"

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jason Lewis 'felt like it was time to resurface.'
Source: MEGA

Jason Lewis 'felt like it was time to resurface.'

The TV star went on to detail what it was like to get out of his comfort zone on the dance floor with his partner.

"I am insecure," he spilled. "I am not a good dancer. I'm self-conscious. And so the ability to take a space like this that is a fear-based space for myself. [I] get to be around somebody as good as she is, and I've been very fortunate. She's such a good teacher. You're so kind. You're so patient."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.