Saturday Night Live's Ego Nwodim Recalls the Stress of Being Onstage During Kanye West's 2018 MAGA Rant: 'I Don't Agree With This'

Composite photo of Ego Nwodim and Kanye West
Source: mega

Ego Nwodim joined 'Saturday Night Live' in 2018.

By:

Jan. 27 2025, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

The stars of Saturday Night Live are spilling behind-the-scenes secrets in the new documentary Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music.

In the doc — which airs on NBC on the night of Monday, January 27 — Ego Nwodim recalled the anxiety she felt when Donald Trump supporter Kanye West was the musical guest on a 2018 episode.

saturday night live ego nwodim stress kanye west maga rant
Source: @eggyboom/instagram

On Ego Nwdoim's first episode of 'Saturday Night Live,' Kanye West went on a pro-Donald Trump rant.

The infamous installment of the series happened to be the comedian's first-ever episode, revealing she moved to the Big Apple just "eight days" before it aired.

At the time, West was wearing Trump's Make America Great Again hat, and as the episode ended on live TV, he requested all of the cast members stayed behind him on the soundstage while he talked to the audience.

saturday night live ego nwodim stress kanye west maga rant
Source: mega

The comedian admitted she felt awkward being onstage during his speech since she didn't 'agree' with his views.

The rapper began to express his support for the controversial president, 78, and admitted the cast tried to "bully" him into taking off his red MAGA hat. At one point, he also addressed his problem with people often asking him why he supported a "racist" person.

As he went on, Nwodim, 36, remembered being on stage and asking herself, "‘Are the other Black people up here from the cast?’ And I look and, no, I was the only one."

"And I thought they had a meeting. And so then I’m like, ‘These motherf-----," she quipped in the documentary with a laugh, admitting she thought she wasn't included in her costars' chat since she was a newbie.

saturday night live ego nwodim stress kanye west maga rant
Source: @insideedition/youtube

West claimed the 'SNL' cast tried to 'bully' him into taking off his MAGA hat.

MORE ON:
Kanye West

As West continued to speak, the TV star thought to herself, "I don’t want to be up here for this because I don’t agree with this and standing up here looks like I’m standing in solidarity. So it’s like, ‘Don’t make any faces — neutral face, neutral face — everyone’s gotta know I’m just fulfilling my duties as a cast member.'"

Longtime cast member and writer Kenan Thompson, 46, explained of why he refused to appear with West: "When he grabbed the mic and was just, like, you know, wandering around, you could see he was gearing up to say something. I was like, ‘I’m out.’"

"It would have been cool if he just did the music thing and, I don’t know, just spoke through the hat I guess. Because the hat was loud," the actor admitted.

saturday night live ego nwodim stress kanye west maga rant
Source: @eggyboom/instagram

Kenan Thompson recalled how he refused to be on stage with the rapper during his speech.

The "Stronger" vocalist didn't appear to have any regrets, as the day after the episode aired, he tweeted, "Had so much fun at SNL. Lorne [Michaels] agreed that I would host before the year is out. Need to set a date. Gonna be sooooooooo lit."

However, West hasn't appeared on the NBC program since.

The Daily Beast reported on what Nwodim shared in the documentary.

