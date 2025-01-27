Saturday Night Live's Ego Nwodim Recalls the Stress of Being Onstage During Kanye West's 2018 MAGA Rant: 'I Don't Agree With This'

In the doc — which airs on NBC on the night of Monday, January 27 — Ego Nwodim recalled the anxiety she felt when Donald Trump supporter Kanye West was the musical guest on a 2018 episode.

The stars of Saturday Night Live are spilling behind-the-scenes secrets in the new documentary Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music.

At the time, West was wearing Trump's Make America Great Again hat, and as the episode ended on live TV, he requested all of the cast members stayed behind him on the soundstage while he talked to the audience.

The infamous installment of the series happened to be the comedian's first-ever episode, revealing she moved to the Big Apple just "eight days" before it aired.

The comedian admitted she felt awkward being onstage during his speech since she didn't 'agree' with his views.

The rapper began to express his support for the controversial president, 78, and admitted the cast tried to "bully" him into taking off his red MAGA hat. At one point, he also addressed his problem with people often asking him why he supported a "racist" person.

As he went on, Nwodim, 36, remembered being on stage and asking herself, "‘Are the other Black people up here from the cast?’ And I look and, no, I was the only one."

"And I thought they had a meeting. And so then I’m like, ‘These motherf-----," she quipped in the documentary with a laugh, admitting she thought she wasn't included in her costars' chat since she was a newbie.