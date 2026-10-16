'Saturday Night Live' Star Michael Che Brushes Off Shane Gillis' Controversy: 'That's Comedy'

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Saturday Night Live star Michael Che brushed off the controversy surrounding Shane Gillis' October 10 monologue, which drew backlash for jokes about women wearing revealing clothing at the gym. "That's comedy," Che told Laura Jarrett during an October 15 appearance on the Today show. "You think it's funny and then…some people don't." The 43-year-old comedian, who has co-hosted SNL's Weekend Update segment alongside Colin Jost since 2014, revealed that he had missed Gillis' monologue while preparing for his own segment and only learned about the remarks after they circulated online.

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Michael Che Explains Why He Missed Shane Gillis' Monologue

Source: WENN.com/MEGA Che said he hadn't seen Gillis' skit and was focused on preparing for 'Weekend Update.'

Che said his responsibilities during the live broadcast left him little opportunity to follow the rest of the show. "I was at cue cards worrying about what I was gonna say that was gonna make people upset. I didn't even see it until the next day," he explained. Che brushed off the criticism over Gillis' jokes, acting as if he didn't care or understand the controversy. "There's so much going on, it's really hard to see what else is going on. Especially for me, I'm not what they call 'good at my job' so I don't pay attention to a lot," he said. The comedian joked about how hard it is to prepare for his long-running role, saying, "I focus on Update because it doesn't come naturally, so I really have to work at it."

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Che Jokes About Facing Questions Over Shane Gillis' Controversy

Source: @SATURDAYNIGHTLIVE/YOUTUBE Michael Che joked that Shane Gillis' controversial comments would dominate interviews.

Che knew Gillis' monologue would become a major talking point during his press tour. "Gotta do press this week to promote the special," Che wrote, referring to Michael Che: Shot in Minnesota, which premiered on Netflix on October 13. "Wonder what every f------ question is going to be about. Thanks a lot Shane," he joked. His comments came as Gillis faced criticism for suggesting that women at gyms nowadays were "dressed like w------" during his opening monologue.

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Former 'SNL' Stars Ego Nwodim and Cecily Strong Respond to Gillis' Joke

While Che largely avoided weighing in on the material, former SNL cast members Ego Nwodim and Cecily Strong took a more pointed approach. Nwodim, who departed the sketch comedy series last year after seven seasons, shared a gym selfie the day after Gillis' hosting appearance. "W---- reporting for duty," she captioned the photo, referencing the comedian's remarks. Strong, who spent 11 seasons on SNL before leaving in 2022, also responded with a photo of herself dressed for a workout. "On my way to Pilates in my new s----- a-- orange shoes and rainbow socks," she wrote in an October 13 Instagram story. "Might sell s-- on the way, not sure."

Gillis Apologizes for On-Air Expletive During 'SNL' Appearance

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA Gillis apologized for using an expletive during 'SNL' but did not publicly address the backlash.