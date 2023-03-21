This Model's Images Were Posted To OnlyFans Without Permission. She Flipped Her Exploitation Into Profit

The many perils of social media are frequently remarked upon, but not as commonly challenged. Thankfully, there is nothing ordinary about model and influencer Sava Schultz, who refused to stand down to online exploitation when it reared its ugly head in her self-made life.

Raised within a spare upbringing in the Bay Area of California, Sava Schultz was no stranger to hardship long before it took the form of digital exploitation Due to chronic unemployment on the part of her father and other mitigating factors, family life at her childhood home left much to be desired, both emotionally and materially. Food banks and charities were familiar friends to Schultz and her dedicated mother, who worked hard to ensure a better future for her daughter.

Despite the rampant domestic stress that initially caused her grades at school to plummet, Schultz was able to raise her GPA all the way to a 4.0 before heading out to Utah for college with her sights set on becoming a forensic nurse. To make ends meet while she worked toward her degree, Schultz booked modeling gigs that she hoped would bring her both artistic exposure and a reliable income that could be funneled into her education.

However, the bright light at the end of the tunnel that these early opportunities represented quickly turned dark when a photographer she had worked with on a professional shoot posted photos of Schultz wearing a sheer dress to OnlyFans without her permission, reaping both the total profits of those pictures and what he thought was the power to humiliate Schultz in the process.