Savannah Chrisley Says 'I Don’t Care' About Huge Age Gap With Fiancé Jason After Revealing Pregnancy: 'This Person Is the Love of My Life'

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Savannah Chrisley isn't letting public scrutiny interfere with her relationship. On her "Unlocked" podcast, the 29-year-old addressed her engagement to fiancé Jason and her pregnancy, and opened up about their 27-year age difference. "Yes, there is a huge age gap there, OK?" Chrisley acknowledged. "And that’s probably part of the reason why I kept a lot of it quiet, because I know how brutal the public can be. But I genuinely do not care." "I have always said, ‘I would rather [have] 20 phenomenal, unbelievable years with someone than 50 just [fine] years.’ Like, the amount of love and respect that we have, we have so many dreams, and we dream together, we work together … we want to have life experiences with each other," she explained. "And I think that’s when you know you have the right person, when you don’t feel like you have to escape them at times.”

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Savannah Chrisley Described Jason as Her Best Friend

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley called Jason the love of her life.

Calling Jason her "best friend," the former Chrisley Knows Best star shared how complete life feels with him. "We do everything together. … And it’s just such an amazing, fulfilling feeling to finally find your person. And I’m there. So yes, the age difference. So what?" she declared. Shrugging off critics, Chrisley remarked, "His body is great. His mind is even sharper. So I really don’t care, OK?" "Like, this person is the love of my life. And it made all the heartbreak that I’ve gone through worth it. And all the heartbreak taught me something. It taught me what I want, what I don’t want, what I should accept, what I shouldn’t accept," she noted.

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Jason Proposed to Savannah Chrisley in the Cayman Islands

Source: MEGA Jason popped the question to Savannah Chrisley during a getaway.

The announcement follows a Tuesday, October 27, Instagram post confirming the couple is expecting their first baby. Chrisley also shared details of Jason’s low-pressure proposal in the Cayman Islands. "When he gave me the ring, he was like, ‘Before I open this, I just want you to know that this is just an expression of love to you. This can be whatever you want it to be. This can be an engagement ring, a promise ring, a cocktail ring for all I care. I just want you to know how much I love you,'" she recalled. Dismissing speed concerns, she added, "Timing means nothing.”

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Savannah Chrisley Opened Up About Relationship Dynamics

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley detailed the dynamic of dating an older man.

Before announcing the pair’s milestones, Chrisley opened up about dating an older man, revealing in June that Jason is “a financial guy” who she met through “the political world of D.C.” “You see, age-gap relationships are the new thing. … There’s all these couples that [have] a huge age-gap relationship, but it just works, like, it’s insane,” she said on the "Whine Down" podcast.

Savannah Chrisley Highlighted Therapy as Key to Relationship Health

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley praised preventative counseling for strengthening their romantic connection.