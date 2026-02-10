Why Savannah Guthrie's Latest Video Plea Amid Her Mother Nancy's Disappearance Feels Different Than Earlier Ones

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie's latest video plea to her mother Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnappers, shows a strikingly different approach than her previous statements, according to experts. "It looks to me like this is the first spontaneous video that we've gotten," Former New York City Police Department inspector Paul Mauro said during a Fox News broadcast on Monday, February 9. "I would argue that this one likely [was] not coached by the FBI, like we've seen in the past."

Savannah Guthrie 'Not Encouraged' by Task Force

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie issued a heartbreaking plea on February 9.

The NBC anchor posted a heartbreaking video on February 9, nine days following her mother's reported disappearance on February 1. In the clip, Savannah pleaded with the public for their help with Nancy's safe return. Though the Fox News contributor didn't read anything into her siblings not being present for Savannah's latest video clip, he hinted that the journalist wasn't optimistic about the efforts being made to find her mother. "She's not encouraged, let's say, by what she's getting from the task force. She repeatedly says, 'We need your help,'" he recounted. "She says 'We are entering an hour of desperation,' that seems to me to be pinned to the deadline, that we know just passed."

View this post on Instagram Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie pleaded with the public for information on Monday, February 9.

The Ransom Deadline Expired on February 9

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook Nancy Guthrie was last seen by family members on January 30.

Savannah's video came hours after her mother's supposed abductors demanded $6 million in Bitcoin in exchange for the 84-year-old, setting a 5 p.m. Arizona time deadline on February 9. When the deadline expired without further communication or consequence, investigators were left reassessing whether the ransom claims were ever legitimate.

New Photos Were Released in Connection to Nancy Guthrie

Source: FBI/X The FBI released shocking new photos related to Nancy Guthrie's case on February 10.