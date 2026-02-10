or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoNEWS

Why Savannah Guthrie's Latest Video Plea Amid Her Mother Nancy's Disappearance Feels Different Than Earlier Ones

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; MEGA

Savannah Guthrie's latest video plea amid her mother, Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, seemed different from her earlier ones with her siblings.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 10 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie's latest video plea to her mother Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnappers, shows a strikingly different approach than her previous statements, according to experts.

"It looks to me like this is the first spontaneous video that we've gotten," Former New York City Police Department inspector Paul Mauro said during a Fox News broadcast on Monday, February 9. "I would argue that this one likely [was] not coached by the FBI, like we've seen in the past."

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie 'Not Encouraged' by Task Force

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Savannah Guthrie issued a heartbreaking plea on February 9.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie issued a heartbreaking plea on February 9.

The NBC anchor posted a heartbreaking video on February 9, nine days following her mother's reported disappearance on February 1. In the clip, Savannah pleaded with the public for their help with Nancy's safe return.

Though the Fox News contributor didn't read anything into her siblings not being present for Savannah's latest video clip, he hinted that the journalist wasn't optimistic about the efforts being made to find her mother.

"She's not encouraged, let's say, by what she's getting from the task force. She repeatedly says, 'We need your help,'" he recounted. "She says 'We are entering an hour of desperation,' that seems to me to be pinned to the deadline, that we know just passed."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie pleaded with the public for information on Monday, February 9.

Article continues below advertisement

The Ransom Deadline Expired on February 9

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was last seen by family members on January 30.
Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by family members on January 30.

Savannah's video came hours after her mother's supposed abductors demanded $6 million in Bitcoin in exchange for the 84-year-old, setting a 5 p.m. Arizona time deadline on February 9.

When the deadline expired without further communication or consequence, investigators were left reassessing whether the ransom claims were ever legitimate.

New Photos Were Released in Connection to Nancy Guthrie

Photo of The FBI released shocking new photos related to Nancy Guthrie's case on February 10.
Source: FBI/X

The FBI released shocking new photos related to Nancy Guthrie's case on February 10.

In a significant update, the FBI in the investigation into Nancy's disappearance on Tuesday, February 10.

"Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices," FBI director Kash Patel announced via X on Tuesday, February 10.

Patel explained that the data was recovered from "residual data located in backend systems."

The images, captured by Nancy's doorbell camera before it was disabled by the assailant, showed the suspect wearing a zip-up jacket, light-colored pants, black gloves and a large backpack.

His face was hidden behind a ski mask, and he appeared to be carrying a weapon in his waistband.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.