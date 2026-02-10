Why Savannah Guthrie's Latest Video Plea Amid Her Mother Nancy's Disappearance Feels Different Than Earlier Ones
Feb. 10 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's latest video plea to her mother Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnappers, shows a strikingly different approach than her previous statements, according to experts.
"It looks to me like this is the first spontaneous video that we've gotten," Former New York City Police Department inspector Paul Mauro said during a Fox News broadcast on Monday, February 9. "I would argue that this one likely [was] not coached by the FBI, like we've seen in the past."
Savannah Guthrie 'Not Encouraged' by Task Force
The NBC anchor posted a heartbreaking video on February 9, nine days following her mother's reported disappearance on February 1. In the clip, Savannah pleaded with the public for their help with Nancy's safe return.
Though the Fox News contributor didn't read anything into her siblings not being present for Savannah's latest video clip, he hinted that the journalist wasn't optimistic about the efforts being made to find her mother.
"She's not encouraged, let's say, by what she's getting from the task force. She repeatedly says, 'We need your help,'" he recounted. "She says 'We are entering an hour of desperation,' that seems to me to be pinned to the deadline, that we know just passed."
The Ransom Deadline Expired on February 9
- Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Abduction Has FBI 'Operating a 24-Hour Command Post' to Find Nancy Guthrie as Search Enters Second Week
- FBI Unaware of 'Any Continued Communication' Between Guthrie Family and Suspected Kidnappers
- Savannah Guthrie's Family May Have Paid Ransom to Mom Nancy's Alleged Kidnappers, Ex-Special Agent Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Savannah's video came hours after her mother's supposed abductors demanded $6 million in Bitcoin in exchange for the 84-year-old, setting a 5 p.m. Arizona time deadline on February 9.
When the deadline expired without further communication or consequence, investigators were left reassessing whether the ransom claims were ever legitimate.
New Photos Were Released in Connection to Nancy Guthrie
In a significant update, the FBI in the investigation into Nancy's disappearance on Tuesday, February 10.
"Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices," FBI director Kash Patel announced via X on Tuesday, February 10.
Patel explained that the data was recovered from "residual data located in backend systems."
The images, captured by Nancy's doorbell camera before it was disabled by the assailant, showed the suspect wearing a zip-up jacket, light-colored pants, black gloves and a large backpack.
His face was hidden behind a ski mask, and he appeared to be carrying a weapon in his waistband.