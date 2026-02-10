Suspect Involved in Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance Appears to Be Armed in New FBI Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnapper may have had a weapon in tow. According to new surveillance camera photos released by the FBI on Tuesday, February 10, the suspect seemed to have a gun in his waistband before capturing the 84-year-old. The person of interest, who was also pictured wearing a backpack and gloves, covered the Ring doorbell camera outside of Guthrie's home with their fist, as well as plants.

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie is currently missing.

"Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance," local sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed on Tuesday. Nancy's daughter Savannah shared the suspect photos on Instagram, writing, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900." The police are also actively investigating a "vehicle of interest" spotted at a Circle K convenience store in Nancy's hometown of Tucson, Ariz. On Monday, February 9, law enforcement officials claimed they had not found any suspects and are “not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers.”

Inside Nancy Guthrie's Mysterious Disappearance

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is being investigated as a 'crime.'

Nancy was allegedly seized from her house in Tucson in the middle of the night on January 31. She was confirmed to be missing the following afternoon. The 84-year-old had "no cognitive issues" ahead of the disappearance. The Pima County Sheriff's Department labeled the situation as a crime scene when discovering "concerning evidence" such as blood outside the home. Nancy's kidnappers sent ransom notes demanding $6 million in bitcoin by February 9 at 5 p.m. MT. Although Savannah and her siblings insisted they would pay, the elderly woman has not returned. “This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay,” the TV anchor expressed on social media.

The FBI Is Running a 24-Hour Command Post

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie thinks her mom is still alive.

The FBI is working diligently to solve the case, as it has been 10 days since Nancy went missing. “For more than a week, FBI agents, analysts and professional staff have worked around the clock to reunite Nancy Guthrie with her family," the organization stated. “Additional personnel from FBI field offices across the nation continue to deploy to Tucson, Arizona. We are currently operating a 24-hour command post that includes crisis management experts, analytic support and investigative teams, but we still need the public's help."

Savannah Guthrie Begs for Help in Finding Her Mother

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie has not been found.