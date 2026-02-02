Savannah Guthrie Gushed Over Her Mom Encouraging Her to Follow Her Dreams Years Before She Went Missing

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie has long shared a close bond with her mother, Nancy — a relationship the Today show anchor once credited with shaping both her career and her outlook on motherhood. Years before Nancy, now 84, went missing in Arizona, Savannah, 54, reflected on a pivotal moment when her mom encouraged her to leave home and pursue her broadcasting dreams, even though it meant being far away.

Savannah Guthrie Didn't Want to Leave Her Mother

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Before her mother’s disappearance, Savannah Guthrie reflected on the selfless advice that helped shape her career.

During a 2022 conversation with Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah recalled how difficult it was to move to Butte, Mont., after landing her first news job at just 21 years old. At the time, Savannah had already endured the devastating loss of her father, Charles, who died suddenly of a heart attack when she was 16. "My father died when I was entering my senior year in high school. I then lived at home all through college," Savannah explained. "We didn't have money to afford the dorm. And that was thing one, but the other was that my sister and I really felt like we should stick with my mom and not leave her alone." Savannah added: "But when I moved to Butte, Montana, this was it. And it was really hard for me to leave her."

'She Gave Me Permission'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie encouraged Savannah to pursue her broadcasting dreams in Montana.

Looking back, Savannah said her mother could have easily convinced her to stay. "She could have held onto me," Savannah said about her mother. "It wouldn't have taken very much. If she said, 'Well, you know, Savannah maybe you could find something a little closer to home...'" Instead, Nancy encouraged her daughter to go — not because she wanted her to leave, but because she wanted her to succeed. "And that's when she said, 'If you can't leave me, then I didn't do my job right, Savannah,'" she recalled. "She just gave me permission to go, you know?"

Lessons Learned

Source: mega Nancy appeared on 'Today' alongside Savannah multiple times over the years.

The lesson left a lasting impression on the journalist, who now shares two children — daughter Vale, 11, and son Charley, 9 — with husband Mike Feldman. "You don't spoon feed your kids. You teach them how to eat for themselves," Savannah explained. "It's like everything. If we're doing it right, there, they should be self-sufficient. They're not supposed to be needy. They're not supposed to need us. And also, we're not supposed to be the center of their universes." Despite losing her father at a young age, Savannah has repeatedly said her mother remains a constant source of strength. Nancy has even appeared alongside her daughter on Today multiple times, including during Savannah's return to her hometown of Tucson, Ariz., in November 2025.

Missing Mother

Source: mega Authorities searched for Nancy after she went missing in Catalina Foothills.