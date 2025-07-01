'It Took Me Years to Recover': Savannah Guthrie Refuses to Discuss Her 'Horrible' Past Divorce Because It's 'Too Embarrassing'
Though Today viewers are used to seeing Savannah Guthrie flashing a smile every day on morning TV, she went through some hardships before making a name for herself in showbiz.
On the Tuesday, July 1, episode of the "Reclaiming With Monica Lewinsky" podcast, Guthrie touched on her 2024 book Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere and explained why it doesn't reveal much about her past divorce from Mark Orchard.
Savannah Guthrie's Divorce 'Broke' Her Heart
"It was horrible and sad and it broke my heart. It took me years to recover," the mother-of-two confessed to Monica Lewinsky of the split. "I’m not blaming anyone but I don’t really want to get into it."
"But also you might be wondering, it seems like you, right now, have it all kind of going for you. You’re married, you’ve got these two kids, you got this great job, like what problems do you have? So I wanted to say I have experienced adversity, but I don’t really want to tell you about the depths of that," Guthrie, 53, elaborated as to why she mentioned the topic but doesn't go into details. "Because some of that was just too personal and too embarrassing."
Inside Savannah Guthrie's Love Life
"It was such a revelation and, I think, also so important as a woman, you know, that there’s this sense of … this idea of public-private, that you’re allowed to have a boundary," the star said of keeping some things to herself.
Guthrie — a former lawyer — met Orchard, a BBC News presenter, while they were both covering Michael Jackson's 2005 trial and married that year. However, they split in 2009.
That same year, the author crossed paths with political and communications consultant Michael Feldman during a vacation. The two wed in 2014 and now share two kids together.
The Star Got Her Happily Ever After
In December 2024, the party-of-four welcomed a furry friend to their brood.
"Fetch Guthrie Feldman!! Mike, Savannah, Vale and Charley are delighted to announce that this year, they made Fetch happen," read their Christmas card, which the Georgetown University alum posted on Instagram. "Merriest everything to all and blessings for 2025!"
The Today star also uploaded a video to highlight a few of the adorable moments they shared with their "new family member," with Vale and her sibling cuddling up with their pet in front of the Christmas tree.