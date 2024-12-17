Savannah Guthrie Offers Rare Glimpse at Her 2 Kids and Husband After Welcoming New Puppy to the Family: Photos

"But then when it happened, of course I was happy for her because I think it's so courageous and bold and amazing and this mode of confidence in herself and her bright future that she's writing, and she's writing it," she continued.

"It's not like she knows, ‘Oh I'm going to this job. I'm going.' She doesn't know, but she knows what she can do and I love that and I'm inspired by that," the TV anchor said of Kotb not knowing what she'll do next. "I'm also sad because I love her so much and if I had it my way, we'd be together forever."