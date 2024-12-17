Savannah Guthrie Offers Rare Glimpse at Her 2 Kids and Husband After Welcoming New Puppy to the Family: Photos
Christmas will be a little more chaotic this year for Savannah Guthrie, as her family recently welcomed a puppy!
The Today co-host and husband Michael Feldman unveiled their furry friend while debuting their 2024 holiday card, which featured the family on one side and images of them with the pooch on the other.
"Fetch Guthrie Feldman!! Mike, Savannah, Vale and Charley are delighted to announce that this year, they made Fetch happen," the card read. "Merriest everything to all and blessings for 2025!"
The mom-of-two, 52, also shared a video montage to highlight some of the sweet moments with their "new family member," with Vale and her brother cozying up together with their pet in front of the Christmas tree.
Guthrie's family update comes nearly two months after pal and costar Hoda Kotb, 60, announced she was leaving the NBC series after New Year's Eve.
"Well, I would say I was shocked but not surprised because she and I have had many, many conversations about life and what does it mean in our hopes and our dreams, and I knew that 60 was a big moment and where she's thinking a lot about just how she wants to spend the rest of her day. So I wasn't surprised," Guthrie said in an October interview of the news.
"But then when it happened, of course I was happy for her because I think it's so courageous and bold and amazing and this mode of confidence in herself and her bright future that she's writing, and she's writing it," she continued.
"It's not like she knows, ‘Oh I'm going to this job. I'm going.' She doesn't know, but she knows what she can do and I love that and I'm inspired by that," the TV anchor said of Kotb not knowing what she'll do next. "I'm also sad because I love her so much and if I had it my way, we'd be together forever."
That being said, Guthrie assured viewers she'll "hold it down" when her friend leaves.
As OK! reported, NBC revealed in mid-November that Today correspondent Craig Melvin would be taking over Kotb's position.
"CM is the new anchor of the Today show! One of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made," Guthrie gushed on an episode of the morning show.
Kotb added to Melvin, "You were made for this job. … You have all the things that this job needs. You’re the right person for it."
"This is the latest in a long line of blessings," Melvin, 45, gushed. "I talked to Mom and Dad yesterday, and I’m thankful they’re still young enough and healthy enough to be able to see this."