Savannah Guthrie Was 'So Embarrassed' After Asking Khloé Kardashian This Scandalous Question on 'Today'

Savannah Guthrie has some regrets from the early days of her career at Today. Responding to a question from Andy Cohen about on-air bloopers during Monday, October 20, episode of the hit morning news show, the longtime anchor recalled a cringy moment involving Khloé Kardashian. Guthrie shared that in a 2012 interview with the reality star, she asked Kardashian about the rumors that her late father, Robert Kardashian, wasn't her biological father. She explained that she was just starting out in the role and producers urged her to go there — so she did, but not until the very last second. “I asked Khloé Kardashian, like, 10 seconds before we were going to break about the rumors that her father wasn’t her father," she recounted. “That was so bad. That was so bad,” Andy exclaimed.

Khloé Kardashian Handled the Question Well

Despite Khloé responding with grace, simply quipping, "Ah, nothing to it," Savannah was left mortified by the moment. "I was so embarrassed,” she said, explaining that she was getting "all this pressure" from the producers to ask the personal question. And as she was new to the show, she didn't feel she could say no. The reporter commended how Khloé handled it, calling her a "total class act" and a "doll."

How the Paternity Rumors Started

The gossip about Khloé's father's paternity stems from the fact that she doesn't resemble Robert and looks slightly different than her siblings. The rumors were ignited after the November 2011 release of mom Kris Jenner's memoir, Kris Jenner and All Things Kardashian, in which the matriarch reveals she had an affair during her marriage to Robert. Moreover, the second wife of Robert, Jan Ashley, told Star magazine the following year that the lawyer told her Khloé wasn't his. "Khloé is not his kid – he told me that after we got married,” she said. “He just kind of looked at me and said [it] like it was a matter of fact. He said, ‘Well, you know that Khloé’s not really a Kardashian, don’t you?'"

Adding more fuel to the fire, Robert's third wife, Ellen, also told Star that “Khloé brought it up all the time" adding, “She looked nothing like the rest. She was tall, had a different shape, light hair, curly hair. Didn’t look anything like the other three children.”

O.J. Simpson Was Rumored to Be Khloé's Real Father

