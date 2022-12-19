O.J. Simpson Squashes Rumors He's Khloé Kardashian's Father, Admits He Was 'Dating Supermodels' Not Kris Jenner

After years of speculation, O.J. Simpson has finally quashed Kardashian konspiracy theory, denying the long-running rumor that he is Khloé Kardashian’s biological father.

The former NFL running back dropped by the “Full Send” podcast earlier this week, where he clarified that contrary to internet whispers, he had never fathered any member of the Kardashian krew.

“No, No I’m not,” he quipped after guest host Steiny mentioned the rumors that the pro athlete, rather than his former attorney, Kris Jenner’s late ex-husband Robert Kardashian, is Khloé’s dad.