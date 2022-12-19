O.J. Simpson Squashes Rumors He's Khloé Kardashian's Father, Admits He Was 'Dating Supermodels' Not Kris Jenner
After years of speculation, O.J. Simpson has finally quashed Kardashian konspiracy theory, denying the long-running rumor that he is Khloé Kardashian’s biological father.
The former NFL running back dropped by the “Full Send” podcast earlier this week, where he clarified that contrary to internet whispers, he had never fathered any member of the Kardashian krew.
“No, No I’m not,” he quipped after guest host Steiny mentioned the rumors that the pro athlete, rather than his former attorney, Kris Jenner’s late ex-husband Robert Kardashian, is Khloé’s dad.
“I always thought Kris was a cute girl, she was really nice, but you know I was dating supermodels,” the ex-Buffalo Bills star explained with a laugh earlier in the segment, which was released on Sunday, December 18.
Despite the former commentator's comprehensive denial surrounding his relationship to Khloé, he wasn’t quick to rule out any of the online rustlings surrounding the famous family, especially after mention of the Good American mogul’s height compared with her older sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.
“I’ve see the family say something about a cook or something but I don’t know,” he speculated.
Yet this is far from the first time O.J. had addressed this online conspiracy. Back in 2019, the former football player took to Twitter with a heartfelt video reiterating that he and Kris were nothing more than friends.
"You know, Bob Kardashian was like a brother to me," he explained in the clip, describing the late lawyer, who represented him during his widely-publicized 1995 murder trial as a “great guy.”
“He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together when they were together,” he recalled. “Unfortunately, that ended. But never, and I want to stress never, in any way, shape or form have I ever had any interest in Kris romantically, sexually. I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are just bogus. Bad, tasteless."
