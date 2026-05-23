Saweetie and Jason Derulo Sued Over Japan Festival No-Show as Promoters Seek Millions
May 23 2026, Published 7:28 a.m. ET
Saweetie and Jason Derulo are facing legal trouble overseas after being sued by promoters of Japan’s Afro Jam Festival, who claim the artists failed to perform despite accepting substantial advance payments.
The lawsuits, filed by Moon Dream Production Co. and SFL Group, allege Derulo received a $200,000 advance and Saweetie was paid $100,000 to appear at the July 2025 festival, which was set to span Okinawa, Osaka, and Tokyo. According to the complaints, both artists backed out of their scheduled performances while allegedly keeping the funds.
Inside the Allegations
Promoters claim Derulo was contractually obligated to perform at Okinawa Arena and Osaka’s Ookini Arena Maishima, but later discovered he was already booked for shows in Spain. The lawsuit alleges Derulo has “refused and continues to refuse to refund plaintiff’s deposit.”
The complaint against Saweetie alleges she accepted a $100,000 advance to perform across all three cities but ultimately did not appear at the festival. Instead, she allegedly used their support to secure a visa, then performed at unrelated Tokyo nightclubs.
“The advance is not a gift,” said John Kwatakye-Atiko, Founder of Popularity PR. “A performance agreement invariably stipulates the artist returns the entire sum if they are the cause of their failure to perform.”
Why Advances Matter More Than Fans Think
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kwatakye-Atiko added that no-show cases frequently hinge on documentation, including scheduling conflicts and exclusivity agreements.
“All evidence ultimately boils down to logistical documents,” he said, pointing to alleged violations of “radius and exclusivity clauses.”
The Ripple Effect on Promoters
The financial impact of cancellations on event organizers can be severe. Afro Jam was billed as Japan’s first major Afrobeats festival, but only its Tokyo shows ultimately took place.
“The compounding financial disaster for the promoter” goes far beyond lost ticket sales, Kwatakye-Atiko said, citing venue costs, marketing expenses, staffing, and refund obligations. “The promoter remains legally on the hook for everything.”
The lawsuits seek not only repayment of the advances but also an additional $300,000 per artist for non-refundable expenses, along with millions in punitive damages.
A Familiar Industry Pattern
Kwatakye-Atiko noted that situations like this are not uncommon, particularly when artists are managed by friends or family without professional management experience, or even when their professional managers are kept out of the process.
“Take Derulo, for example. In 2022, he fired his business manager of over 20 years, Frank Harris, over a dispute about a 20% payment for his services, which is the industry standard,” he said. “It’s indisputable that Derulo’s best years were with his previous manager.”
Saweetie’s touring agent, United Talent Agency, is not named in the lawsuit, and was likely not responsible for the booking.
“It’s more likely than not that this show was booked directly by the artist or someone on her team,” Kwatakye-Atiko said. “Major agencies like UTA don’t have a reputation for double-booking their clients.”