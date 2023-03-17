Screaming Match Fall-Out: Kaitlan Collins Dumped Agent She Shared With Don Lemon After On-Set Meltdown
It looks like CNN star Kaitlan Collins is trying to dissociate from her controversial co-host Don Lemon.
Collins, 30, recently dumped her agent Jay Sures, who works at United Talent Agency, as he also represents Lemon, 57.
“Jay was effectively not repping her,” a source revealed about the situation.
Collins decided to head to Ari Emanuel's agency, William Morris Endeavor. “We wish her well with her future endeavors,” Sures told The Post.
In December 2022, Lemons screamed at Collins off-camera, which certainly didn't help their relationship.
According to an insider, Lemon approached Collins after their show, CNN This Morning, aired on December 8, and let his anger out in front of staffers as he accused her of "interrupting" him on air.
“Don screamed at Kaitlan, who was visibly upset and ran out of the studio,” one source shared.
“At this point, Kaitlan wants to be on set with Don as little as possible,” another insider said. “It’s messy.”
This is hardly the first time Lemon has found himself in hot water. In February, he said Nikki Haley "not in her prime" when discussing her political aspirations.
"She [Haley] says people, you know, politicians are something if not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry," he stated on Thursday, February 16. "A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."
"I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it," Lemon replied. "Everybody at home, when is woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s. And I’m just saying should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime and they need to be in prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime."
People were less than pleased with the remarks, resulting in Lemon taking a few days off and needing to go through formal training.
"I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously," CNN CEO Chris Licht said in the memo obtained by Fox News Digital. "It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes. To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday."