Screaming Match Fall-Out: Kaitlan Collins Dumped Agent She Shared With Don Lemon After On-Set Meltdown

In December 2022, Lemons screamed at Collins off-camera, which certainly didn't help their relationship.

According to an insider, Lemon approached Collins after their show, CNN This Morning, aired on December 8, and let his anger out in front of staffers as he accused her of "interrupting" him on air.

“Don screamed at Kaitlan, who was visibly upset and ran out of the studio,” one source shared.

“At this point, Kaitlan wants to be on set with Don as little as possible,” another insider said. “It’s messy.”