Say Cheese! Spicing Up Taco Tuesdays with Cotija

When it comes to cheese, people have their favorites. But if one is looking to elevate meals and add a little extra zing to dishes, Cotija is the next obsession. Cotija is a staple in Mexican dishes like enchiladas, nachos, tacos, and posole, but its versatility doesn’t stop there. This cheese is a brilliant addition to anything from salads to frittatas and can even shine in unexpected dishes like watermelon-lime salad or smashed crispy potatoes. Whether it’s Taco Tuesday with friends, a weekend brunch, or even a weeknight dinner that needs a little flair, this cheese is chef’s kiss. So, find out why people taco ‘bout it!

The Cheese That Keeps on Giving

Cotija is a mouthwatering Mexican cheese made from cow's milk, known for its salty, crumbly texture and addictive flavor. Named after the town of Cotija, Mexico, this cheese is versatile and adds a unique touch to a wide range of dishes. Its white color, firm texture, salty taste, and crumble ability make it a standout ingredient in Mexican cuisine and beyond.

When young, Cotija's texture resembles that of feta—soft, moist, and crumbly. As it ages, it becomes firmer and sharper, much like Parmesan. Although some suggest ricotta salata as a substitute, Cotija’s distinctive flavor is hard to match. Buy it in blocks for breaking into chunks or shaving, or in pre-grated form, ideal for sprinkling on favorite dishes. With its light and fluffy texture, the pre-grated variety is perfect for coating street corn (elote), adding just the right touch without melting.

Whether using a younger Cotija as a substitute for feta or an aged version in place of Parmesan, this cheese brings a unique flavor that elevates any dish. Once one starts using Cotija, it’s hard to stop finding excuses to sprinkle it on everything else!