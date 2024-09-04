Say Cheese! Spicing Up Taco Tuesdays with Cotija
When it comes to cheese, people have their favorites. But if one is looking to elevate meals and add a little extra zing to dishes, Cotija is the next obsession. Cotija is a staple in Mexican dishes like enchiladas, nachos, tacos, and posole, but its versatility doesn’t stop there. This cheese is a brilliant addition to anything from salads to frittatas and can even shine in unexpected dishes like watermelon-lime salad or smashed crispy potatoes. Whether it’s Taco Tuesday with friends, a weekend brunch, or even a weeknight dinner that needs a little flair, this cheese is chef’s kiss. So, find out why people taco ‘bout it!
The Cheese That Keeps on Giving
Cotija is a mouthwatering Mexican cheese made from cow's milk, known for its salty, crumbly texture and addictive flavor. Named after the town of Cotija, Mexico, this cheese is versatile and adds a unique touch to a wide range of dishes. Its white color, firm texture, salty taste, and crumble ability make it a standout ingredient in Mexican cuisine and beyond.
When young, Cotija's texture resembles that of feta—soft, moist, and crumbly. As it ages, it becomes firmer and sharper, much like Parmesan. Although some suggest ricotta salata as a substitute, Cotija’s distinctive flavor is hard to match. Buy it in blocks for breaking into chunks or shaving, or in pre-grated form, ideal for sprinkling on favorite dishes. With its light and fluffy texture, the pre-grated variety is perfect for coating street corn (elote), adding just the right touch without melting.
Whether using a younger Cotija as a substitute for feta or an aged version in place of Parmesan, this cheese brings a unique flavor that elevates any dish. Once one starts using Cotija, it’s hard to stop finding excuses to sprinkle it on everything else!
Recipe Spotlight: Steak Street Tacos with Crumbled Gayo Azul Cotija
Ready to elevate Taco Tuesday experience? Try out this easy and #drool-worthy street taco recipe! Whether hosting a dinner party with friends or just looking for a quick weeknight meal, this Cotija-topped dish is packed with flavor.
Ingredients:
- Gayo Azul Cotija Cheese, crumbled
- 1 teaspoon each of cumin, chili powder, paprika, coriander, oregano, garlic powder, and onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of salt
- 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper
- 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar
- 8 small corn tortillas
- ½ cup diced tomatoes
- ¼ cup green pepper
- 1 pound of flank steak, cut into strips
- 1 lime to garnish
Directions:
1. Sprinkle the steak generously on all sides with coarse salt and freshly ground pepper.
2. Place the steak on the hot side of the preheated grill. Grill on each side for a minute or two to get a good sear. Then, move the steak to the cooler side of the grill, cover, and cook a few minutes more until cooked to your liking.
3. Pull the steak off the grill at 120 to 125°F for rare, 130-140°F for medium rare, and 145°F for medium rare. Slice the steak into strips.
4. In a large bowl, combine diced tomatoes, green pepper, apple cider vinegar, lime and seasonings.
5. Heat a griddle or nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Soften tortillas in the pan.
6. Place sliced steak in the center of each tortilla and top with veggie mixture and Cotija cheese.
7. Fold tortillas in half and serve and garnish with lime juice.
These street tacos are the perfect way to showcase Cotija cheese, making Taco Tuesdays (and every other day) the new favorite day of the week.